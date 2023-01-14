Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo sounds off on loss to Illinois, calls Skyy Clark 'addition by subtraction'

When one lives in Central Illinois, one would expect that the creature making noises in the garage is a raccoon, a possum perhaps…not an animal that is endangered and native to Madagascar. But that’s what a Bloomington family found last week — a ring-tailed lemur. The lemur, named “King Julian” by the daughter, was safely transported to Miller Park Zoo by the zoo director and an animal, and is being taken care of there while the Illinois Conservation Police and state authorities figure out how he got here.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO