East Lansing, MI

Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo sounds off on loss to Illinois, calls Skyy Clark 'addition by subtraction'

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 4 days ago
247Sports

Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews road game at Illinois

Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Hoosiers' road game at Illinois on Thursday night in Champaign, Illinois. Have you had to coach this team differently in order to get them to play how you want?. "We always have pretty...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois rides second-half clinic to blowout win at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Highlighted by exciting wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State, Illinois went into Monday night with a three-game winning streak. Looking to keep the streak alive, the Illini did just that, and in dominant fashion. After a competitive first half, Illinois used a Matthew Mayer-led attack and stellar...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thechampaignroom.com

Shauna Green is setting the world on fire

Shauna Green’s arrival in Champaign has been a lightning bolt. It’s been yet another sign of the enduring competency of Josh Whitman. Plucking Green from the University of Dayton has breathed new life into a program that has thrived under her leadership — now No. 21 in the country.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Calvin Hart Jr., Illinois LB, reveals plans for 2023 season

Calvin Hart Jr. has played the previous two seasons at Illinois after beginning his career at NC State. Now, he’s going to suit up for one final season in Champaign before moving on. Hart made his decision final on Tuesday, releasing a brief announcement on social media regarding his...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

There’s a new abortion clinic opening in Champaign

Come February 11th, people in C-U and surrounding areas will have another option for abortion care. Equity Clinic will be run by Ohio OBGYN Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, and will be located at 2111 W. Park Court in Champaign. Demand for abortions in Illinois has increased as surrounding states have implemented...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign hotel sees increase in guests with Theatre Fest, Illini Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — With the large number of people visiting Champaign-Urbana for Theatre Fest and Illini Athletics events, hotels are feeling the impact. Damian Thomas, an assistant general manager at the Marriott TownePlace, said it’s helping them bounce back after a smaller number of visitors during COVID. They’re sold out this weekend with five […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Power restored to multiple buildings at ISU; all buildings reopened

Illinois State University issued an emergency alert due to a power outage at multiple buildings across campus just after 2 p.m. Monday. Fell, DeGarmo and Julian Halls were affected by the outage. An update to the emergency alert stated those buildings should be vacated. An additional update just after 5...
WCIA

New Secretary of State discusses plans for modernizing the office

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias highlighted his plans for modernizing the office while visiting a driver services facility in Bloomington Thursday. “We are looking at digital IDs, digital driver’s licenses, a skip the line program, we’re also looking at driving simulators,” Giannoulias said. After winning the 2022 midterm election, Giannoulias […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

This lemur was just hanging out in a garage in Bloomington

When one lives in Central Illinois, one would expect that the creature making noises in the garage is a raccoon, a possum perhaps…not an animal that is endangered and native to Madagascar. But that’s what a Bloomington family found last week — a ring-tailed lemur. The lemur, named “King Julian” by the daughter, was safely transported to Miller Park Zoo by the zoo director and an animal, and is being taken care of there while the Illinois Conservation Police and state authorities figure out how he got here.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Danville man asks for traffic stop review

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Danville feels unsafe driving on the roads, feeling scared whenever there’s a cop near him. Now, someone he’s known for 13 years is working to change that and bringing it forward to Danville City Council. Lloyd Randle, a former Danville Alderman, wants a review of traffic stops throughout […]
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie

BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted Champaign bank robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted bank robbery that happened last week. The attempt happened on Jan. 10 at the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union, located at 1203 South Mattis Avenue. Crime Stoppers officials said a man walked in at 3 p.m. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Community Comes Out for MLK Day Celebration; DHS Senior Wins Scholarship

(Ab0ve) District 118 Board Member Elder Tyson Parks, Jr introduces this year’s MLK Celebration Committee Scholarship winner; Danville High School Senior Mackenzie Blanden. A rainy day did not slow down Danville’s commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy one bit on Monday (January 16th). There were those who bravely walked the parade route, and cars were lined up for that 10:30 AM parade at MLK Drive and Logan, with Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates leading the way. He told us that this time of year, he’ll always take rain.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign man accused of murder, aggravated battery facing charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We now know details about the man accused of an early January murder in Champaign. Champaign Police arrested 20-year-old Zaire Herman on Jan. 11. Police said he shot 21-year-old Jalen Williams in the chest on Jan. 5 in the Garden Hills neighborhood. Herman is being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

