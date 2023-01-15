Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Aave's Stablecoin: What You Need to Know About It
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
one37pm.com
Cryptocurrency Terms You Need to Know: Expand Your Blockchain-Related Vocabulary
There are some things you could know about cryptocurrency and some things you should know. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrencies or just want a refresher, here are 40 cryptocurrency terms you must have in your vocabulary if you want to survive web3. 1. Address. Cryptocurrency coins are identified on...
u.today
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Is Melting on Ethereum Chain, What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
AI Tokens Surpass Bitcoin, Ethereum In Gains As Microsoft's ChatGPT Deal Speculations Rise
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens are on the rise following reports that Microsoft might be investing $10 billion into ChatGPT parent OpenAI. What Happened: According to CoinGecko, Image Generation AI IMGNAI/USD, a token linked to an anime-based AI image generator was up 364%, in the last seven days, trading at $0.00446169 at the time of writing.
u.today
Polygon (MATIC) Is Preparing for Hard Fork, Here's Everything You Need to Know
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund — which invested $375 million in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout — says it hasn't told the new CEO to tweet less
Qatar Investment Authority CEO told Bloomberg Television in an interview at Davos that the sovereign wealth fund isn't involved "to that extent."
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate 5,761% Up as Shiba Inu Surpasses Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) by This Metric
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of January 16
It's been a great week for the cryptocurrency market, with investors experiencing a significant boost that many feel has been a long time coming. Bitcoin surpassed the $21,000 mark, and nearly all tokens have posted substantial double-digit gains. Crypto's overall market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion again. This week, we examine...
u.today
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin Boom of $50,000 to $100,000, Here's When
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bag of David Gokhshtein Growing Rapidly Now: Potential Reasons
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
u.today
Shiba Inu Whale Adds More SHIB to 2.25 Trillion Position After Shibarium News
According to CryptEye, an unknown large investor has acquired 7.56 billion Shiba Inu tokens in the last 24 hours, bringing the aggregate size of its position to 2.25 trillion SHIB. To date, this whale's meme token portfolio is valued at $23.45 million. The unknown investor mentioned does not appear to...
u.today
Frax Finance (FXS) Soars 23%, Here's What's Powering Growth
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Decentraland (MANA) Rises 75% This Week, Is It Return of Metaverse Tokens?
Is Decentraland's growth a sign of metaverse's return?. This week, Decentraland (MANA) has seen a significant 75% increase in value, likely due to the positive sentiment on the cryptocurrency market. This is noteworthy growth, particularly given as little has been said about the metaverse tokens in recent months. Decentraland is...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Turns Green as Commercial Bank Runs Pilot Program for New Digital Currency System
XRP‘s most prominent rival is rallying this week as a Ukrainian banking giant announces the results of using its blockchain in a new digital currency system pilot program. Stellar (XLM) is a multi-currency transaction network for storying and moving money across the blockchain. XLM, the Lumen, is the native...
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023
Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.
Comments / 0