u.today

Aave's Stablecoin: What You Need to Know About It

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
one37pm.com

Cryptocurrency Terms You Need to Know: Expand Your Blockchain-Related Vocabulary

There are some things you could know about cryptocurrency and some things you should know. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrencies or just want a refresher, here are 40 cryptocurrency terms you must have in your vocabulary if you want to survive web3. 1. Address. Cryptocurrency coins are identified on...
u.today

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Is Melting on Ethereum Chain, What's Happening?

u.today

Polygon (MATIC) Is Preparing for Hard Fork, Here's Everything You Need to Know

NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate 5,761% Up as Shiba Inu Surpasses Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) by This Metric

Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of January 16

It's been a great week for the cryptocurrency market, with investors experiencing a significant boost that many feel has been a long time coming. Bitcoin surpassed the $21,000 mark, and nearly all tokens have posted substantial double-digit gains. Crypto's overall market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion again. This week, we examine...
u.today

Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin Boom of $50,000 to $100,000, Here's When

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bag of David Gokhshtein Growing Rapidly Now: Potential Reasons

dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries

Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
u.today

Shiba Inu Whale Adds More SHIB to 2.25 Trillion Position After Shibarium News

According to CryptEye, an unknown large investor has acquired 7.56 billion Shiba Inu tokens in the last 24 hours, bringing the aggregate size of its position to 2.25 trillion SHIB. To date, this whale's meme token portfolio is valued at $23.45 million. The unknown investor mentioned does not appear to...
u.today

Frax Finance (FXS) Soars 23%, Here's What's Powering Growth

u.today

Decentraland (MANA) Rises 75% This Week, Is It Return of Metaverse Tokens?

Is Decentraland's growth a sign of metaverse's return?. This week, Decentraland (MANA) has seen a significant 75% increase in value, likely due to the positive sentiment on the cryptocurrency market. This is noteworthy growth, particularly given as little has been said about the metaverse tokens in recent months. Decentraland is...
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Predicts ‘Crypto Spring’ on the Horizon for Digital Asset Industry in 2023

Top executives at San Francisco payments company Ripple think utility will be one of the most important factors for the crypto and blockchain sector in 2023. In a new series of predictions, Ripple execs say they think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will both take more prominent roles this year.

