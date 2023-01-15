ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Chargers: Play of the game

Four days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-0 deficit to pull off the third-largest comeback in playoff history. The final score was good guys, 31, Los Angeles Chargers, 30. Riley Patterson’s 36-yarder as time expired was the second-biggest play of the game (in terms of win probability added, per...
Big Cat Country

It’s Great to be a Jacksonville Jaguar

My college professor is having us try new experiences – so I thought I would write a fan post for the first time ever. Let me know how I did. Whoo – it has been a heck of a season, hasn’t it Jag fans? These Jaguars believe and the city is right behind them. Let’s enjoy the ride.
Big Cat Country

Jaguars have restored hope to the fanbase

How many times in the first half of Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers as a Jacksonville Jaguars fan did you mutter the phrase “Same ol’ Jaguars...”? How many points did the Chargers have to score before you completely gave up any chance of a comeback?
New York Post

Giants coordinators OK putting head coach dreams on hold for now

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had made no secret of how much he would like to be a head coach in the NFL, so when the Colts requested permission to interview him for their opening, he was excited. “It’s one of those things, it’s an honor when they put a slip in because I think it’s harder to get a head-coaching job in this league than being in the Senate,” Martindale said Wednesday. But as thrilled as Martindale was to get the request, he has told the Colts they’ll have to wait. Martindale has to prepare for the Giants’ divisional playoff game...
Big Cat Country

Duuuuuval House and Dougie P shirts now available

After the Jacksonville Jaguars sensational win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, quarterback Trevor Lawrence did what any smart Jacksonville local would do and celebrated at the local Waffle House. Or, the Duuuval House. Look at that, in all it’s glory. Covered, smothered and chunked, just like the...
