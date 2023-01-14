Read full article on original website
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
Garner High School teacher unexpectedly dies 3 days after being suspended, according to Wake County Public School System
GARNER, N.C. — A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at GMHS for 16 years, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. "It is with great sadness that I...
Mom, best friend identify man who died in custody of Raleigh police
The mother and best friend of Darryl Williams identified him as the man who died while in the custody of Raleigh police officers Tuesday.
Southern Pines woman arrested after fighting, spitting on officers, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A domestic disturbance call in Southern Pines on Tuesday led to a woman’s arrest for several charges. At 6:38 p.m.. officers responded to the Brookside Park Apartments in the 400 block of Shaw Avenue for ta domestic disturbance. After arriving, they spoke with...
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
Man shoots self after officers show up to arrest him at Scotland County home: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after he shot himself Tuesday afternoon when deputies showed up to arrest him at his home off of Old Wire Road in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Dover said deputies...
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that nearly two dozen people suspected of drug-related crimes were arrested in “Operation Street Sweep.” The sheriff’s office says that those arrested are suspected of being drug dealers and their associates. The operation, which...
Police Investigating Suspected Fatal Canned Air Overdose
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police and the Johnston County Medical Examiner are investigating the suspected overdose death of a Johnston County woman. Around 9:00am Monday, Jan. 9, the 46 year-old victim was at Walmart when she reportedly overdosed by “huffing” Air Duster. She was transported to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield, reportedly refused medical treatment, and left the emergency department. Sometime later the woman obtained a ride with an unknown person.
Hoke County man arrested for robbery, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a robbery and assault, according to Hoke County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies said this happened Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Quail Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the victim who said he was robbed and...
Body of teen found on Docia Circle Sunday
The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old was found dead Sunday morning, Jan. 15 on Docia Circle. Just after 11 a.m., police responded to a call of a “suspicious subject’’ lying in the backyard of a residence on the 5300 block of Docia Circle, police said in a release.
Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
Randolph County substation damaged by gunfire weeks after similar attack in Moore County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An EnergyUnited substation was damaged by gunfire on Tuesday morning, according to a statement released by EnergyUnited. Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:40 a.m. reporting the damage to the substation at 6968 Post Road. Crews were able to keep the power on for EnergyUnited […]
‘Violent drug dealer’ from Robeson County sentenced to 27 years in prison
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, was found guilty of drug trafficking, illegal possession of guns and illegal use of guns in a 2022 trial, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation began after […]
Do You Recognized This Person?
SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
15 arrested in Hope Mills roundup for drug and gun violations, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Over a dozen people were arrested on Friday in a task force operation for multiple drug and gun violations, according to the Hope Mills Police Department. On Friday, the Multi-Jurisdictional Gun, Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted a detail in Pembroke. Fifteen arrests...
Arrest made in Columbus County alleged homicide case
CLARENDON, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to an alleged homicide earlier this month. 21-year-old Xavier Antonio Rayquan Thomas of Tabor City was arrested on January 16th. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of M M...
Missing Pender County woman safely found
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kyra Blake has safely returned home. Previously, it was reported that Blake was last seen at approximately midnight on Jan. 17 in the area of the Taco Bell in Hampstead.
Garner High School teacher dies 'unexpectedly'
Matt Price, the principal of Garner Magnet High School told students and families that a teacher died Monday night.
Pittsboro Elementary Teacher Charged With Assault
Chatham County Schools says it is addressing a situation involving a 4th-grade teacher who faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred after he was hired — but before his first day of work. Eric Hudson, 45, who last Friday was...
