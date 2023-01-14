Read full article on original website
paula
4d ago
Gunn is making a mistake by firing him as superman n not doing another wonder women with gal when his movies come out mark my words they won't b worth the amount of a ticket. u don't mess with what people like just cause he thinks he can do better. it's disappointing n I for one will not watch him mess up the great movies with the old actors.
Reply(1)
4
Nonya Biz
2d ago
Gal makes a great Wonder Woman she’s not Linda carter who even at her age is still a beautiful lady.as for Henry cavil you could not ask for a better Superman what is Hollywood thinking
Reply
3
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
netflixjunkie.com
After Their DC Fiasco and Firing the Rock’s Ex-wife, Henry Cavill Wants to Be Like Dwayne Johnson
After the DC fiasco, Henry Cavill has been occupying the headlines of the news. The British actor reprised his role as Superman at the DCEU after a long break. As soon as he made a comeback via Black Adam, James Gunn axed Snyder’s Justice League, along with other iconic projects. Although the new DC bosses are making new plans for the universe, he made it clear Cavill’s Superman wouldn’t return. Thus, the actor diverted his concentration somewhere else.
epicstream.com
Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement
Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Out of the James Bond Race? Producer Barbara Broccoli’s Latest Criteria for the New 007 Rejects Cavill
Over the years, Hollywood has witnessed countless actors come and go. However, only a handful of them have been able to reach the heights and success of Kick-Ass. The Man of Steel star is among the most popular and successful actors in the industry. Every director wants to cast a British actor in their movie. Henry Cavill, on the other hand, has expressed interest playing in a particular role for a long time.
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
musictimes.com
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Tom Hardy Says Questions About His Sexuality Are ‘Awkward’ and ‘Humiliating’
'Venom' star Tom Hardy calls attempts to pry into his personal life and sexuality "humiliating ... there is a time and a place for that."
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
Brendan Fraser's Battle With Ex-Wife Afton Smith Over Alimony Exposed As Actor's Career Resurges
Brendan Fraser's career has reached an all-time high after his captivating performance in The Whale earned him a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival, putting him back in the limelight years after he stepped away amid a court battle with his ex-wife.The actor continues to be the talk of the town following his emotional portrayal of Charlie, an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged teen daughter, in the moving film about redemption directed by Darren Aronofsky.Fraser said the praise he's received over the acclaimed film has been both "gratifying" and "eye-opening,"...
wegotthiscovered.com
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill and His Ex-girlfriend Gina Carano Are in the Same Boat; All They Need Is an ‘Opportunity’
2022 has been a heartbreaking year for Henry Cavill and his fans. The actor was approved for the next Superman film, but after plenty of ups and downs, DCU finally dropped him. Moreover, he left his signature Netflix series, The Witcher, and was replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Well, the British...
wegotthiscovered.com
A clear front-runner for the next James Bond has emerged, but it’s the Q fan-casting that’s a stroke of genius
The dust has just about settled on No Time to Die, but the speculation over the identity of the next James Bond began long before Daniel Craig has even gone out in a literal and figurative blaze of glory. During that period, any British actor worth their salt (and a...
epicstream.com
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals Darkstar Sequence May Have Resulted in International Espionage
'Tis the season for Top Gun! Top Gun: Maverick hit Paramount+ yesterday so now more people can enjoy 2022's biggest movie from the comfort of their own homes. In honor of the film's release, Paramount has dropped some fun content, and many of the people involved with making the film are sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes information about the Tom Cruise-led sequel. In an interview with Collider, director Joseph Kosinski was asked if there was anything in the movie they had to fight to use.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn threatens the DCU fandom’s worst nightmare by admitting he’ll ‘probably’ find room for Chris Pratt
When it was first announced that James Gunn would be assuming the role of DC Studios co-CEO, the jokes began flying thick and fast about which of his regular collaborators would be next to join him in jumping ship. After all, across The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker we were already...
