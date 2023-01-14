ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Fox5 KVVU

Nevada among worst states to drive in, study says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To arguably little surprise to those who live here, a new study found that Nevada is among the worst states to drive in. According to a study compiled by financial website WalletHub, the Silver State came in at number 7 on the group’s ranking of “2023′s Best and Worst States to Drive In.”
NEVADA STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?

The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho

Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
IDAHO STATE
businesspress.vegas

2023 Nevada Top Workplaces gears up for new year

It’s a new year, and plans for 2023 Nevada Top Workplaces are underway. The deadline to nominate companies has been extended to Jan. 27. Philadelphia-based research company Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.
NEVADA STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The Mystery of Idaho’s $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket is Solved

The Mega Millions wrapped up a historic run after Friday’s $1.35 billion drawing. The jackpot for Friday, January 13 was the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history. A single jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. We still don’t know who the winner is, but according to lottery officials, it’s the first time the Pine Tree State has produced a Mega Millions jackpot winner.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Water experts: Snowpack above-normal across Idaho as atmospheric river continues to drench California

The atmospheric river slamming California has brought a little moisture to Idaho, too. The world is experiencing a rare third year of La Niña conditions, but normally that means the jet stream wraps around a ridge of high pressure sitting out in the Pacific, said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the Northwest Weather Service. But that has been absent in recent weeks, causing the jet stream to flow unabated from the Philippines across the Pacific Ocean straight into California. The Sierra snowpack is currently at...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

More Stella's Ice Cream shops opening in the Treasure Valley

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – Stella’s Ice Cream is expanding across Idaho. Three new locations will be built in Boise, Meridian and Kuna. The Boise location will open at 4740 W State Street in Boise. That’s the same location as the old Baskin Robbins store. The exact locations...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho foster children living in short-term rentals

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation into Idaho’s foster care crisis reveals some Idaho Children in foster care are living in short-term rentals. Child Welfare Bureau Chief Andie Blackwood says, “the population of children that end up in these homes have high-needs.” Blackwood says it’s more difficult to find foster homes for these kids because of their needs. While living in short-term rentals, the department assesses the children as they try to find a more focused treatment facility. IDHW begun struggling to find placements in October of 2021. Those challenges have continued.
IDAHO STATE
wchstv.com

Jeremy Renner says he's at home after snow plow accident in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he's at home now after spending several days in the hospital for serious injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident in Nevada. Renner tweeted Monday night in reply to the account for "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series in which he stars. The first episode of the second season was released for streaming on Sunday.
NEVADA STATE

