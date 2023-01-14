Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Boise State takes care of Wyoming, duals with Nevada in fight for first place
Sometimes, it helps when you simply have more bodies to throw at the opposition. The Broncos didn’t waste time in isolating that advantage, exposing the Cowboys’ limited rotational assets. Key Teams Stats of the Night. Turnovers. Boise State - 7 Wyoming - 12 Fouls Committed. Boise State -...
Idaho Steelheads Zamboni driver recovering after massive stroke
BOISE, Idaho — When it comes to the ECHL Mountain Division standings, the Idaho Steelheads are riding high, but right now, the team and the Boise hockey community also are missing a beloved part of the family: Paul Homola. The longtime Zamboni driver suffered a massive stroke on Christmas...
Boise Zamboni Driver Sees Outpouring of Support on GoFundMe
It's the kind of thing that you love to see--and here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to see it often. We're talking about the community coming together in a big way, and that's exactly what has gone on in just a matter of days. Our friend and local...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada among worst states to drive in, study says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To arguably little surprise to those who live here, a new study found that Nevada is among the worst states to drive in. According to a study compiled by financial website WalletHub, the Silver State came in at number 7 on the group’s ranking of “2023′s Best and Worst States to Drive In.”
Is It Really Going to Snow In The Boise Area Today?
The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately
According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho
Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife have filed for bankruptcy in Nevada, citing up to $50 million in debts to dozens of creditors.
businesspress.vegas
2023 Nevada Top Workplaces gears up for new year
It’s a new year, and plans for 2023 Nevada Top Workplaces are underway. The deadline to nominate companies has been extended to Jan. 27. Philadelphia-based research company Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.
‘They’ll keep leaving,’ Retired Nevada State Police colonel sounds alarm over trooper crisis
A lack of funding and resources has created a public emergency on Nevada’s roads, retired Nevada State Police Col. Anne Carpenter said in a one-on-one interview Tuesday.
The Mystery of Idaho’s $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket is Solved
The Mega Millions wrapped up a historic run after Friday’s $1.35 billion drawing. The jackpot for Friday, January 13 was the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history. A single jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. We still don’t know who the winner is, but according to lottery officials, it’s the first time the Pine Tree State has produced a Mega Millions jackpot winner.
Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Nevada
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state.
Two Exciting New Stores Planned for Boise Towne Square Mall in 2023
With a new year comes new plans for Boise Towne Square Mall. According to their website, there are at least two new stores planned for the mall this year. Here’s what we know about them!. Vintage Stock. Every time we ask “what is Boise missing” or “what should fill...
Water experts: Snowpack above-normal across Idaho as atmospheric river continues to drench California
The atmospheric river slamming California has brought a little moisture to Idaho, too. The world is experiencing a rare third year of La Niña conditions, but normally that means the jet stream wraps around a ridge of high pressure sitting out in the Pacific, said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the Northwest Weather Service. But that has been absent in recent weeks, causing the jet stream to flow unabated from the Philippines across the Pacific Ocean straight into California. The Sierra snowpack is currently at...
Fox5 KVVU
Residents share video of pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the south Las Vegas Valley shared video with FOX5 that showed a pack of coyotes. Ashley Sanchez with the Nevada Department of Wildlife says the best advice is to find the root of why the coyotes are visiting your neighborhood. Coyotes can often...
Post Register
More Stella's Ice Cream shops opening in the Treasure Valley
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – Stella’s Ice Cream is expanding across Idaho. Three new locations will be built in Boise, Meridian and Kuna. The Boise location will open at 4740 W State Street in Boise. That’s the same location as the old Baskin Robbins store. The exact locations...
Post Register
Idaho foster children living in short-term rentals
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation into Idaho’s foster care crisis reveals some Idaho Children in foster care are living in short-term rentals. Child Welfare Bureau Chief Andie Blackwood says, “the population of children that end up in these homes have high-needs.” Blackwood says it’s more difficult to find foster homes for these kids because of their needs. While living in short-term rentals, the department assesses the children as they try to find a more focused treatment facility. IDHW begun struggling to find placements in October of 2021. Those challenges have continued.
National TV Show Names Boise Chef, Restaurant Among Nation’s Best
There's the age-old saying that nothing beats home cooking--and we're here for that--to an extent. Sometimes, no matter how much you love to cook or how often you do it, you just can't beat a meal at a favorite local restaurant. It's really these two worlds "colliding" for Boise treasure...
These 15 Boise Area Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try
Last April, Food & Wine did a spotlight on seven cities they considered to have America’s best up-and-coming food scenes. We’re not sure that anyone expected to see Boise on the list, but we were flattered to find ourselves at #2!. That’s just a testament to the incredible...
wchstv.com
Jeremy Renner says he's at home after snow plow accident in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he's at home now after spending several days in the hospital for serious injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident in Nevada. Renner tweeted Monday night in reply to the account for "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series in which he stars. The first episode of the second season was released for streaming on Sunday.
