NME
‘The Last Of Us’ fans heap praise on first episode: “God this is amazing”
Fans have shared their reactions to The Last Of Us after it made its debut. The HBO adaptation of the acclaimed 2013 video game premiered last night (January 15), with viewers praising the series… while also sharing their devastation at some of the plot points. The show is set...
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ star Bella Ramsey reveals she’s gender fluid
The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has revealed that she is gender fluid. The star, who first broke out on Game Of Thrones, currently stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the acclaimed new HBO series, which is based on the 2013 video game of the same name. Speaking in a...
NME
After ‘The Last of Us’, what other video games need a TV adaptation?
With The Last Of Us’s debut on HBO last night (January 15) following up Arcane, The Witcher and Lance Reddick’s bits in the otherwise so-so Resident Evil, TV adaptations of video games are in right now. It’s got to the point where that fabled video game curse is now looking more like superstition, from the same hordes of gamers that believed there was a naked Lara Croft cheat in the early Tomb Raider games.
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
NME
Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’
Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
NME
Konami to make ‘Metal Gear’ announcement soon, according to voice actor
Quinton Flynn, the voice actor behind Raiden, has strongly hinted that Konami is due to make a Metal Gear announcement in the next few weeks. Flynn voiced Raiden in Metal Gear Solid 2, 4 and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. Last month, he shared a video advertising his Cameo page. “Metal...
NME
Simon Cowell being sued by former ‘X Factor’ contestant Katie Waissel over duty of care
Simon Cowell is being sued by former X Factor contestant Katie Waissel over an alleged breach of duty of care while she was on the series. Waissel took part in the 2010 series of the show alongside One Direction, and finished seventh overall. In 2021, the musician revealed that she...
NME
Watch the first full-length trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ season three
The first full-length trailer for The Mandalorian season three has arrived – you can watch it above. The new trailer for the Star Wars spin-off was unveiled on Monday (January 16) night, during the NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The show’s...
NME
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan marks 25th birthday with a cover of Taeyeon’s ‘Time Lapse’
SEVENTEEN vocalist Seungkwan has released a cover of Taeyeon’s song ‘Time Lapse’ in celebration of his 25th birthday. On January 16 at midnight KST, the K-pop idol uploaded an emotional cover of ‘Time Lapse’ to SEVENTEEN’s official YouTube channel, along with a heartfelt message to his fans. The song was originally released by Girls’ Generation leader and soloist Taeyeon as a B-side on her debut studio album ‘My Voice’ in 2017.
NME
MGMT tease “fancy new album” set to be released in 2023
MGMT are teasing a “fancy new album” that they say will be finished and released in 2023. The New York-based duo last released an album with 2018’s ‘Little Dark Age’, and frontman Andrew VanWyngarden promised last summer that they would return with new music in 2022.
NME
Amazon responds after ‘Lost Ark’ players were banned for not playing the game
Amazon Game Studios has responded after a wave of Lost Ark players were banned for not playing the game in recent months. Over the weekend (January 15) mods on the official Lost Ark subreddit shared a post that said “We’re getting a ton of posts from people that have not played the game in several months, claiming that they have been notified that their accounts were banned.”
NME
‘Silent Hill’ producer wants more studios to pitch games for the series
Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto has shared that he wants “creators from around the world who love Silent Hill” to pitch games for the horror series. In October, Konami announced several upcoming Silent Hill projects including Bloober Team‘s Silent Hill 2 remake as well as Silent Hill Townfall, which is in the works at No Code and will be published by Annapurna Interactive.
NME
Amazon shares details of ‘The Witcher’ crossover event for ‘Lost Ark’
Amazon has revealed details of the Lost Ark crossover event with The Witcher, which went live earlier today (January 18). During the event, Lost Ark players will unravel mysteries with The Witcher’s Geralt and his crew, explore all-new events, earn themed rewards and gain access to a variety of quality-of-life updates, including Guild updates, quest system improvements and more.
NME
Watch The xx’s Romy mash up Harry Styles and Stormzy in the Live Lounge
Romy delivered a mash up of Stormzy, Harry Styles and more during her appearance in the Live Lounge yesterday (January 17) – check out the video below. The co-vocalist and guitarist with The xx performed a two-track solo session for BBC Radio 1, kicking off with her trance-inspired Fred Again.. collaboration ‘Strong’.
NME
Kevin Spacey thanks Italian museum “for having the balls” to present him with lifetime achievement award
Kevin Spacey has received a lifetime achievement award from Italy’s Museum of Cinema in Turin. At the event, which took place on Monday (January 16), the actor spoke publicly for the first time in more than five years, during which time he has faced a number of sexual abuse allegations.
NME
Here’s a first look at Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix fantasy epic ‘Damsel’
Netflix has provided a first look at Millie Bobby Brown‘s new fantasy epic Damsel. Snippets of the film were revealed today (January 18) in Netflix’s yearly teaser reel, showcasing all of the biggest films that will be released in 2023. In the brief clips, the Stranger Things star...
