ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘The Last Of Us’ star Bella Ramsey reveals she’s gender fluid

The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has revealed that she is gender fluid. The star, who first broke out on Game Of Thrones, currently stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the acclaimed new HBO series, which is based on the 2013 video game of the same name. Speaking in a...
NME

After ‘The Last of Us’, what other video games need a TV adaptation?

With The Last Of Us’s debut on HBO last night (January 15) following up Arcane, The Witcher and Lance Reddick’s bits in the otherwise so-so Resident Evil, TV adaptations of video games are in right now. It’s got to the point where that fabled video game curse is now looking more like superstition, from the same hordes of gamers that believed there was a naked Lara Croft cheat in the early Tomb Raider games.
MAINE STATE
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
NME

Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’

Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
NME

Konami to make ‘Metal Gear’ announcement soon, according to voice actor

Quinton Flynn, the voice actor behind Raiden, has strongly hinted that Konami is due to make a Metal Gear announcement in the next few weeks. Flynn voiced Raiden in Metal Gear Solid 2, 4 and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. Last month, he shared a video advertising his Cameo page. “Metal...
NME

Watch the first full-length trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ season three

The first full-length trailer for The Mandalorian season three has arrived – you can watch it above. The new trailer for the Star Wars spin-off was unveiled on Monday (January 16) night, during the NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The show’s...
NME

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan marks 25th birthday with a cover of Taeyeon’s ‘Time Lapse’

SEVENTEEN vocalist Seungkwan has released a cover of Taeyeon’s song ‘Time Lapse’ in celebration of his 25th birthday. On January 16 at midnight KST, the K-pop idol uploaded an emotional cover of ‘Time Lapse’ to SEVENTEEN’s official YouTube channel, along with a heartfelt message to his fans. The song was originally released by Girls’ Generation leader and soloist Taeyeon as a B-side on her debut studio album ‘My Voice’ in 2017.
NME

MGMT tease “fancy new album” set to be released in 2023

MGMT are teasing a “fancy new album” that they say will be finished and released in 2023. The New York-based duo last released an album with 2018’s ‘Little Dark Age’, and frontman Andrew VanWyngarden promised last summer that they would return with new music in 2022.
NME

Amazon responds after ‘Lost Ark’ players were banned for not playing the game

Amazon Game Studios has responded after a wave of Lost Ark players were banned for not playing the game in recent months. Over the weekend (January 15) mods on the official Lost Ark subreddit shared a post that said “We’re getting a ton of posts from people that have not played the game in several months, claiming that they have been notified that their accounts were banned.”
NME

‘Silent Hill’ producer wants more studios to pitch games for the series

Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto has shared that he wants “creators from around the world who love Silent Hill” to pitch games for the horror series. In October, Konami announced several upcoming Silent Hill projects including Bloober Team‘s Silent Hill 2 remake as well as Silent Hill Townfall, which is in the works at No Code and will be published by Annapurna Interactive.
NME

Amazon shares details of ‘The Witcher’ crossover event for ‘Lost Ark’

Amazon has revealed details of the Lost Ark crossover event with The Witcher, which went live earlier today (January 18). During the event, Lost Ark players will unravel mysteries with The Witcher’s Geralt and his crew, explore all-new events, earn themed rewards and gain access to a variety of quality-of-life updates, including Guild updates, quest system improvements and more.
NME

Watch The xx’s Romy mash up Harry Styles and Stormzy in the Live Lounge

Romy delivered a mash up of Stormzy, Harry Styles and more during her appearance in the Live Lounge yesterday (January 17) – check out the video below. The co-vocalist and guitarist with The xx performed a two-track solo session for BBC Radio 1, kicking off with her trance-inspired Fred Again.. collaboration ‘Strong’.

Comments / 0

Community Policy