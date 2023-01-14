ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado Has a Shocking Number of License Plate Designs

When it comes to getting license plates in Colorado, you don't have to settle for anything. Did you know Colorado currently has 133 different designs to choose from?. Designs range from Colorado Nurses to American Indian Scholars, from the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to Greyhound Lovers. Take a look at some of the group special plates you can choose from.
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
ESPN Western Colorado

Popular Channel Releases ‘Terrifying’ Footage from Colorado

In this day and age, almost everyone walking around has a camera right in their pocket. Because of this, now more than ever, real-life events are captured on film. A popular YouTube channel called, perhaps ironically, Unpopular Notes, recently released a compilation of what they call 'terrifying' events caught on film, all fairly recently and all in Colorado.
99.9 The Point

Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years

Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
ESPN Western Colorado

11 Ski In/Out Airbnbs From Around Colorado Under $200

Is it time for a fun, relaxing, and affordable ski vacation in Colorado? You can stay in one of these Airbnbs, all with ski in/out access, at an affordable price. Take a quick tour of 11 Airbnbs from all over the state of Colorado. Some can be found in resort towns, others in the middle of nowhere. They all have something in common, though. All of these are currently rented for under $200 per night.
9NEWS

Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals

DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Buffet

For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!. This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
