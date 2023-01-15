BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bellarmine women's tennis team played its first road contest of the season on Monday evening at Indiana University. The Knights fell to the Hoosiers 4-0 and dropped to 0-3 on the young season, while IU improved to 2-0. "We showed our youth today in this match," Knights Head CoachBrian Slack said. "We hopefully learned something today against IU. They took it to us in doubles and got that early lead. I was proud of Kat, Vendy, and Lailaa today for just not going away when things didn't go their way. Those three were still on court with an opportunity to win their respective matches - Lailaa was three games away when the match was unexpectedly stopped. We will learn from today and be ready for next weekend!"

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO