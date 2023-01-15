ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Nice captures program's first DI ranked singles win, Knights fall at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine men's tennis team competed in its second match of the spring season on Wednesday and fell to a strong Louisville squad by a final score of 6-1. Despite the team loss, Knights freshmanMatthew Nice picked up the first win in program history over a ranked player in Division I singles. In the no. 4 slot, Nice battled with Louisville's Matthew Fung and won the match 6-3, 7-5. Fung was ranked as the no. 61 singles player in the country according to ITA. Nice's victory is also his first career win in the spring season.
Merkle sweeps ASUN Player and Freshman of Week awards for 2nd time

ATLANTA, Ga. — Gracie Merkle of Bellarmine and Shamarre Hale of Austin Peay were highlighted on Monday as ASUN Conference Women's Basketball weekly honorees, the league office revealed. Merkle swept both the Player and Freshman of the Week categories for the second time this season, while Hale scooped up Newcomer of the Week accolades for the first time in her career.
Women's tennis falls at Indiana in first true road match of the season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bellarmine women's tennis team played its first road contest of the season on Monday evening at Indiana University. The Knights fell to the Hoosiers 4-0 and dropped to 0-3 on the young season, while IU improved to 2-0. "We showed our youth today in this match," Knights Head CoachBrian Slack said. "We hopefully learned something today against IU. They took it to us in doubles and got that early lead. I was proud of Kat, Vendy, and Lailaa today for just not going away when things didn't go their way. Those three were still on court with an opportunity to win their respective matches - Lailaa was three games away when the match was unexpectedly stopped. We will learn from today and be ready for next weekend!"
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Men's golf preps for spring season with Florida trip

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The Bellarmine men's golf team headed south during the winter offseason for a three-day training trip in Miramar Beach, Florida to help prepare the Knights for the upcoming spring season. All 12 members of the 2022-23 Knights roster played in a 54-hole qualifier, with the first two days at...
Speakers will share experiences that inspired change at TEDxBellarmineU event

Tickets are now available for Bellarmine University's 5th annual TEDxBellarmineU event Feb. 3. Based on the theme of "Narratives," speakers will share their unique and lasting experiences that have resulted in meaningful change. The event will also feature networking opportunities with speakers and sponsors. TEDx events are locally organized programs...
