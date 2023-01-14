ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oneida and Otsego Counties

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties beginning Thursday at 10:00AM until 7:00AM Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Turning Stone restaurant to offer brunch on weekends

VERONA, N.Y. -- The Turning Stone's 7 Kitchens, a market-style buffet will now offer brunch on the weekends. The menu will include 'action stations' where guests can watch while a chef prepares their food. There will be an omelet station, pancake/french toast station, breakfast burrito station and more. Brunch will...
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Unsettled weather moves in today across the region

Morning: Increasing clouds. Low 20s. Afternoon: Light wintry mix. High 36. Tonight: Rain showers. Low 32. Tomorrow: Rain turning to snow. High 36. Low 28. *A winter weather advisory is in effect for Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Chenango, and Hamilton Counties for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening due to the potential of sleet and freezing rain*
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rock band Chicago to perform 2 Upstate NY concerts

Chicago is returning to Upstate New York this year. The Grammy-winning rock band will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Saturday, April, 22, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets...
VERONA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC

A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
WOODSTOCK, NY
95.3 Big Kat

These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York

Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall

As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
ONEIDA, NY
riverheadlocal

Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52

Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
RIVERHEAD, NY
YAHOO!

Oneonta police confirm death in Neahwa Park

Jan. 17—Oneonta police on Tuesday confirmed the weekend discovery of a dead man in the city's Neahwa Park. According to a media release, police received a report just before 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, of a person down in the park. Officers responded with members of the Oneonta Fire...
ONEONTA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy