Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oneida and Otsego Counties
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties beginning Thursday at 10:00AM until 7:00AM Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of...
WKTV
Turning Stone restaurant to offer brunch on weekends
VERONA, N.Y. -- The Turning Stone's 7 Kitchens, a market-style buffet will now offer brunch on the weekends. The menu will include 'action stations' where guests can watch while a chef prepares their food. There will be an omelet station, pancake/french toast station, breakfast burrito station and more. Brunch will...
WKTV
Unsettled weather moves in today across the region
Morning: Increasing clouds. Low 20s. Afternoon: Light wintry mix. High 36. Tonight: Rain showers. Low 32. Tomorrow: Rain turning to snow. High 36. Low 28. *A winter weather advisory is in effect for Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Chenango, and Hamilton Counties for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening due to the potential of sleet and freezing rain*
newyorkupstate.com
Rock band Chicago to perform 2 Upstate NY concerts
Chicago is returning to Upstate New York this year. The Grammy-winning rock band will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Saturday, April, 22, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets...
Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC
A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
Crew from Upstate NY Can’t Wait for Throwdown on TV’s Family Feud!
An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this month!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV for a nationwide audience to enjoy after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. Last week, an...
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York
Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall
As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
YAHOO!
Oneonta police confirm death in Neahwa Park
Jan. 17—Oneonta police on Tuesday confirmed the weekend discovery of a dead man in the city's Neahwa Park. According to a media release, police received a report just before 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, of a person down in the park. Officers responded with members of the Oneonta Fire...
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
90 Minutes From Binghamton Is The Ultimate Vacation Getaway
Is it too early to start planning for a summer vacation? I think this is the perfect time to do so. Since I have an RV at a Northeast Pennsylvania campground, that is my vacation, so I'm already set. What will be looking for in a vacation this year? Maybe...
Masonic Temple facing foreclosure
A long vacant and run-down building on Main Street in Binghamton may be coming on the market soon.
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New York Lake
If you live near the Catskills in Upstate New York, you're probably already familiar with the Neversink Reservoir, but have you ever wondered what’s underneath those murky waters?
uticaphoenix.net
Oneida County Increases Tax Exemption Eligibility for Low Income Seniors & Individuals with Disabilities
Picente Raises 50% Property Tax Exemption Income Limit by $11,000. An $11,000 increase to Oneida County’s 50% property tax exemption income limit for seniors and individuals with disabilities proposed by County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. was approved by the Board of Legislators this week. “Our most vulnerable populations...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
Comments / 0