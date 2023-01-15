Read full article on original website
Coffee Middle Boys Win in Area 6 Tournament
Tuesday night in the Area 6 middle school basketball tournament Coffee County Middle hosted Warren County Middle. The Raiders were able to pull off the 36-32 win and earned a berth in the championship game on Friday. Marc Rollman scored 9 points, and Brody Sizemore added 8 points for Coffee...
Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders Win in Area-AAA Tournament Action
Coach David Vinson’s middle schoolers cruised to a win on Monday night over Harris Middle, 40-25 to earn a berth in the championship game on Thursday. Coffee Middle, playing on their home court, got 14 points from Lilly Matherne and another solid defensive effort to improve to 18-3 on the season. Kaysen Morgan added 7 points, followed by Jaydee and Jenslee Nogodula with 6 each.
Lady Cats win 9th straight, Wildcats Drop Another Close Contest
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats pushed their win streak to 9 with a 55-39 win over district rival Lawrence County Tuesday night at home. Tullahoma turned in one of their most complete performances of the season playing tenacious defense and hitting 10 threes. Lilly Melton scored 15 off the bench to pace the Lady Cats. Alivia Bowen (14) and McLayne Bobo (11) also fished in double figures and Lucy Nutt hit three timely triples to finish with 9 points. Katie Criswell led Lawrence County with a game high 16 points.
Coffee County Results from Tuesday’s Mat Action
Coffee County High School (Girls) vs. Mt. Juliet (Girls) @ Coffee County, Moore County on 01/17/2023. Mt. Juliet (Girls) (MTJG) 12.0 Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 0.0. 145: Julia Jirka (MTJG) over Delainee Driver (COFG) (Fall 0:19) 152: Julia Jirka (MTJG) over Estrella Howard (COFG) (Fall 0:54) Coffee County...
Man Struck by Vehicle in McMinnville
20-year-old John Trisler of McMinnville was crossing an intersection at Locust and North Chancery and was struck by a vehicle. The man received a significant head injury. According to Ben Cannon from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 7 pm, Trisler walked in front of a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by 66-year-old Amy Stanford of McMinnville. Cannon said video footage from Walgreens showed Trisler crossing when there was a green light for North Chancery traffic, and he stepped in front of the car. EMS took Trisler to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Tims Ford Polar Plunge is this Saturday
It’s time for the Polar Plunge at Tims Ford. Take an icy dip in the lake this Saturday at 10 am. to support Tims Ford State Park! Registration will include an embroidered Tims Ford State Park beach towel and a certificate of completion after their plunge! Hot chocolate will also be provided!
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Announced
The artist lineup for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, June 15-18 in Manchester, was announced on Tuesday morning. The festival’s headliners will be Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger on night 1, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Odesza on night 2, and Foo Fighters closing the event on the final night.
Tullahoma Schools Receives Grants from Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
Tullahoma City Schools recently received a total of $22,295 in grant funds from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. West Middle, Robert E. Lee Elementary and East Lincoln Elementary schools each received $5,000 from the grant, while Bel-Aire Elementary School was awarded $1,795. The largest portion of the grant funds went to the Coordinated School Health Department, which received $5,500.
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
Tullahoma City School System names Hill as Transportation Supervisor
Tullahoma City Schools is thrilled to announce that Johnny Hill will take over as the new transportation supervisor later this month. Hill is already employed by TCS as a workplace readiness specialist and additionally drives for the district. Hill comes into the transportation supervisor position with nearly 30 years of combined commercial and school bus driving experience and a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Manchester and McMinnville Receive ARP Grants
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced grants from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. City of Manchester – $1,647,819. The City of Manchester will use ARP...
New Coffee County Commissioner selected on Tuesday
Tuesday night, the Coffee County Commission met, and on the agenda was the selection of a new District 1 commissioner. Benny Jones was serving in that seat when he passed away in October. Former commissioner Helen DeBellis, Benny Jones’ daughter Holly Jones and Benny’s wife, Dowe Jones had turned in papers to be considered for the commission seat. After a vote of 13-4, Holly Jones was chosen over DeBellis.
Missing Shelbyville Woman Found Safe
We have an update on the search for a missing Shelbyville woman. The police department in Shelbyville reports that Celia Caitlin Nunn has been found and is safe. Officials say the woman went missing around 9 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2022, at her residence on Meadow Drive. Shelbyville Police Department...
Blue Angels coming back to the Great Tennessee Air Show in June
A Blue Angel F-18 Super Hornet landed at the airport in Smyrna this week. Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman and Brian Vaught piloted the fighter jet through Tennessee skies before landing at airport. The Blue Angels will headline the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show on June 10-11, which is held at the Smyrna airport.
Mann is New Alderman for the City of Tullahoma
Derick Mann was selected Tuesday night by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman to serve as an alderman. The vote was 5-1, with Mayor Ray Knowis voting for Tommy Northcott. The seat was vacated by Robin Dunn, who resigned from the board after a heated exchange with other board...
Portions of Lincoln County need to Boil Water
Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn., should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county’s emergency management agency (EMA). On Tuesday, the EMA issued a “Drinking Water Warning” for residents in the Hot Rock, Skinem, and Unity communities.
Man Arrested after Pursuit in Franklin County
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department reports that Samuel Carey Busbin was involved in a vehicle pursuit and crash on Tuesday afternoon. He was operating his Ford Fiesta on Hwy 64 without displaying registration. Sergeant Daryl Sweeton began observing the vehicle, and the car started driving erratically. Sergeant Sweeton attempted...
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
