Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Seahawks Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals
The Seattle Seahawks officially signed nine players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thompson, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round...
What Kyle Shanahan said two days after 49ers’ Wild Card playoff win vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, two days after the team's 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, injuries from the game. [WR]...
Report: Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm interviewing with New England Patriots for OC role
While the college football coaching carousel is growing colder by the day, the NFL and its coaching decisions are picking up steam. According to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss, Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is part of the interview process for the New England Patriots open offensive coordinator role.
Expectations For Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round Matchup
Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to share his thoughts and expectations for the Cowboys-49ers divisional round matchup.
