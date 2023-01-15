ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police

Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
Man shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
Woman, 19, shot while walking on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk with a male friend around 9:40 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a black sedan opened fire, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly winds have spilled in colder air, allowing for temperatures to dip below freezing areawide Thursday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a mix of rain and wet snow this evening is likely, then scattered snow showers for the overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.Lake effect snow is in the forecast for Friday morning, but mainly for locations in Northwest Indiana. Snowfall amounts of up to an inch are possible. Some snow could hug the lakeshore in Cook County thorough the midday hours on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs...
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
Person killed in I-94 crash, Trooper rear-ended on scene

CHICAGO - One person was killed in a crash on Bishop Ford Freeway near Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Illinois State Police responded to a crash just after 5 a.m. Sunday on I-94 near 111th Street. A pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle, according to ISP. One person was pronounced dead...
