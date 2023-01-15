Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Merrillville High School football player killed in Friday shooting in Homewood
A football player for Merrillville High School was killed in a shooting in south suburban Homewood Friday.
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary School
Chicago residents are mad at Mayor Lori Lightfoot and felt blindsided by what the city is doing. They feel that the city is not focusing on more important priorities as migrants are helped over local issues of Chicago.
cwbchicago.com
Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police
Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
Man shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weather: Showers, storms and maybe even snow heading to Chicago area this week
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be very unsettled this week, with rain and potentially snow heading our way. The National Weather Service said the Chicago area will face waves of showers and possible a few storms on Monday. Those storms will be followed by a break on Tuesday night, and...
Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader
Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city's South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s The post Larry Hoover: A Comprehensive Look At The Life and Legacy of The Notorious Gang Leader appeared first on NewsOne.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
Suspected Chicago car thief clings to hood of getaway car as crew flees cops: VIDEO
Video captured a suspected car theft crew at work, and a suspect holding onto the hood of a moving car as they try to run from police.
hot96.com
Three People From Chicago Arrested Overnight In Gibson County
An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Decker around 1:00 this morning when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the car and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot while walking on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk with a male friend around 9:40 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a black sedan opened fire, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly winds have spilled in colder air, allowing for temperatures to dip below freezing areawide Thursday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a mix of rain and wet snow this evening is likely, then scattered snow showers for the overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.Lake effect snow is in the forecast for Friday morning, but mainly for locations in Northwest Indiana. Snowfall amounts of up to an inch are possible. Some snow could hug the lakeshore in Cook County thorough the midday hours on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs...
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
Burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block in Chicago
Police said the suspect(s) force open a side door on garages along 500 East 60th Street in Woodlawn and take stuff. Between December 29 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30 at 8:15 a.m. Between December 29 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between January 3 at 6:00...
22 WSBT
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
fox32chicago.com
Person killed in I-94 crash, Trooper rear-ended on scene
CHICAGO - One person was killed in a crash on Bishop Ford Freeway near Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Illinois State Police responded to a crash just after 5 a.m. Sunday on I-94 near 111th Street. A pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle, according to ISP. One person was pronounced dead...
Comments / 0