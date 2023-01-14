ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect charged in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

By Steve Kuzj, Charline Charles, Video credit: Steve Kuzj
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was charged with allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, burning a woman’s face, inside a Brooklyn subway station late last year, police said on Saturday.

Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was charged on Friday with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack that left the 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face, according to police.

Queens woman found dead in home with gunshot to back of head: police

The attack happened at the Winthrop Street station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 1:10 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to the NYPD. Police said Gravesande picked a fight with the victim while they were standing on the southbound platform. Gravesande then followed the victim up the stairs and splashed an unknown chemical substance on the victim’s face, according to the NYPD.

The 21-year-old victim suffered burns to the left side of her face and was rushed to Kings County Hospital, then later taken to Jacobi Medical Center, which has a burn unit.

Georgia law enforcement arrested Gravesande at a home in Southeast Atlanta, where she was reported to be visiting, on Jan. 3. The operation was a joint effort with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to officials.

