Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team will try to corral high-flying Crimson Tide
Most numbers aren’t good for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team, but they don’t tell the whole story. The Aggies have lost seven straight for the program’s longest losing streak since 2004. A&M ranks last in the Southeastern Conference in scoring, scoring margin and turnover margin. Part of the problem has been injuries. The Aggies haven’t had more than eight available players since early December. They will have seven for Thursday night’s game at Alabama, and it will be the fifth straight game first-year head coach Joni Taylor has had only two substitutes.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team drops dual-match opener at San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The 23rd Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point, but San Diego rallied in singles for a 4-3 victory Wednesday in the Aggies’ dual-match season opener. A&M’s JC Roddick and Giulio Perego beat Lambert Ruland and Oliver Tarvet 6-3 at No. 2...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former Texas A&M men’s golfer Chandler Phillips earns first Korn Ferry win
GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas — Former Texas A&M All-American Chandler Phillips won the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory. Phillips, who is from Huntsville, shot a final-round 4-under 68 to finish at 14-under 274 at the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, rallying from four strokes down to win by two strokes over Cody Blick and Peter Knade.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan's TJ Johnson nets 1,000th point in Viking win over Temple
When Bryan boys basketball coach Jonathan Hines handed guard TJ Johnson the game ball after Tuesday night’s district matchup with Temple, the senior looked confused. It wasn’t until that moment that Hines revealed to his team leader that he had surpassed the 1,000 career point mark with his 13th point of the game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M baseball PA announcer Rick Hill retires from Blue Bell Park booth
After every well-timed drop of a window shattering as a foul ball flew over the roof of Blue Bell Park, the rowdy fans of Section 203 always chanted the name of their leader in approval: “Rick, Rick Rick.”. This season, the fans of the Texas A&M baseball program will...
Bryan College Station Eagle
local roundup
• Former Consol coach Raffield resigns: Bridgeland football coach David Raffield announced his retirement Tuesday. Raffield was at A&M Consolidated from 2011-16, going 46-26 and making the playoffs every year. Raffield, who was head coach at Cypress Falls from 2003-10 after being an assistant for 11 years, returned to the Cy-Fair ISD when Bridgeland opened in 2017. The Bears played a JV schedule that first season. He was 41-19 in five seasons.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys, College Station girls play league-leaders
The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team will try to climb back into first place in District 21-5A on Tuesday night at 6:30 on the road against league-leading Magnolia West. The Tigers (16-7, 4-1) were heading toward an unbeaten showdown with the Mustangs (14-4, 5-0) until getting upset Friday in Montgomery. The Bears (11-10, 3-2) pulled out a 47-45 overtime victory as Jake Hutchinson capped a 24-point night with a game-winning shot after taking a pass from fellow sophomore Noah Stull. The loss knocked the Tigers from the state rankings and also into a tie with Rudder (22-4, 4-1) for second place in 21-5A. Rudder will be at Montgomery on Tuesday night. The league’s other 6:30 games are Lake Creek at College Station and Brenham at Magnolia.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former A&M Consolidated coach David Raffield retires from Bridgeland
Bridgeland football coach David Raffield announced his retirement Tuesday. Raffield coached A&M Consolidated from 2011-16, going 46-26 and making the playoffs every year. Raffield, who was head coach at Cypress Falls from 2003-10 after serving as an assistant for 11 years, returned to the Cy-Fair ISD when Bridgeland opened in 2017. The Bears played a JV schedule their first season. He was 41-19 in five seasons.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder girls basketball team loses to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY (19-8, 4-4) — Savannah Piro 23, Morgan Ligon 2, Presli Harts 8, Kayla Zimny 3, Rylee Langley 4, Keelie Henneke 6, Janessa Tennison 9. RUDDER (4-19, 1-7) — Alaina Hill 13, Paris Mitchell 10, T’yana Smith 5, K. Maxey 8, Aalaya Jones 3. Montgomery 15 13...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
RED Program seeks to instill safe driving among Brazos County youth
The RED Program takes no shortcuts when educating young drivers about the dangerous risks impaired driving can cause, even visiting county morgues to drive the point home. Whether it’s taking students to CHI St. Joseph hospital in Brazos County or to neighboring counties where trauma center professionals inform students what can happen if they don’t wear a seat belt to hearing first-hand stories from first responders, hospital trauma staffs and surviving family members about young drivers exhibiting high-risk behaviors behind the wheel, the Reality Education for Drivers Program tells an important story.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CSISD board approves Calendar A for 2023-24
In a process that began in October, the College Station school district board of trustees unanimously voted in favor of Calendar A for the 2023-24 school year at its meeting Tuesday. Tiffany Parkerson, executive director of secondary education, presented the two calendar options (A and B) during the Dec. 13...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Jan. 19
Henry Cisneros, a former San Antonio mayor who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Bill Clinton in the 1990s, will discuss the role of modernized infrastructure in the nation’s economic and national security future at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center (1002 Bush Dr. W., in College Station). Contact the Mosbacher Institute via email at bushschoolmosbacher@tamu.edu or call 979-845-1927.
Bryan College Station Eagle
FishTales: Reel Life Adventure Yegua Creek
When Lake Somerville is more than two feet below pool level there is no safe passage into the creeks that feed the lake so to our great surprise there are some whitebass already in the Yegua all the way up to Irwin bridge. Small males mostly which is expected as they are the first to arrive before the party even begins.. JMoe had done well on MLK Monday before the noon hour so we were hoping for a repeat Tuesday afternoon...
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS community honors MLK Day
As hundreds of patrons walked along East Martin Luther King Jr. Street from Sadie Thomas Memorial Park to the Rudder Athletic Field on Monday, a feeling of camaraderie swept the Bryan-College Station community. Hosted by the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the 27th annual...
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD board approves Calendar A; option two for school boundaries
The Bryan school board unanimously approved the 2023-24 District Instructional Calendar A and the Bryan Collegiate High School calendar during its meeting Tuesday. While it is typical for it to change every year, the Bryan school district’s calendar has been an extra hot topic the past few weeks. On...
Bryan College Station Eagle
How local control works in CS council
“[Ross] Brady, [assistant to the city manager], said local governments bear a responsibility to provide core services for the overall health and well-being of their citizens. Under growth and development, the city will oppose legislation which will erode municipal authority related to development matters, including annexation, eminent domain, zoning, regulatory takings, building codes, tree preservation, and short-term rentals.” (Eagle, Jan. 13)
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Theatre Company opens 'Peter and the Starcatcher' tonight
Surely everyone is familiar with the story of Peter Pan. But what happened before that story begins?. That is the premise of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a musical that fills in the history of Peter, Tinker Bell, Mrs. Darling and Captain Hook. “Peter and the Starcatcher,” opening Thursday,...
