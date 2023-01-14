The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings, 116-111, on Wednesday, and they were their own worst enemy. After going up by 14 late in the first quarter, L.A. lost its lead in the second quarter because they stopped defending, rebounding and running, as Sacramento hit the offensive boards. The deficit ballooned to as many as 14 in the third period, but LeBron James and company made a run to make things very close down the stretch.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO