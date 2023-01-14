ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Sweetheart Clinic Set for Feb. 4

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The 2023 Sweetheart Clinic is set for Feb. 4 at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex. Registration for the event begins on Tuesday and is open for girls ages 4-12. The event, which is sponsored by Marshall Health is free to participants and limited to the first 350 sweethearts. High demand is expected for this event, so it is advised that you sign up as soon as possible.
Marshall Women Return Home to Face Preseason Favorite Troy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Head Coach Tony Kemper's Marshall women's basketball team returns home Thursday to face Troy, the 2022-23 Sun Belt Preseason favorites. The Trojans are a team leading the country this season with over 51 rebounds per game. "They [Troy] have done great things in women's basketball the last...
Kinsey Earns Third SBC Player of the Week Award of the Season

NEW ORLEANS – Marshall University men's basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named the Sun Belt Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday for the third time this season, as announced by the league office. Kinsey is the only three-time winner this season and one of two to...
Herd Tennis Closes Out Play at NIU Huskie Winter Invitational

DEKALB, Ill. – The Marshall University tennis team finished play at the NIU Huskie Winter Invitational on Monday. Gabrielle Clairotte took her singles match in a supertiebreak as Sophia Hurrion won in straight sets. RESULTS. Singles. Marisa Schmidt (Iowa) def. Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7) Nataly Miroslavova...
