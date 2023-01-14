Read full article on original website
2023 Sweetheart Clinic Set for Feb. 4
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The 2023 Sweetheart Clinic is set for Feb. 4 at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex. Registration for the event begins on Tuesday and is open for girls ages 4-12. The event, which is sponsored by Marshall Health is free to participants and limited to the first 350 sweethearts. High demand is expected for this event, so it is advised that you sign up as soon as possible.
Marshall Women Return Home to Face Preseason Favorite Troy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Head Coach Tony Kemper's Marshall women's basketball team returns home Thursday to face Troy, the 2022-23 Sun Belt Preseason favorites. The Trojans are a team leading the country this season with over 51 rebounds per game. "They [Troy] have done great things in women's basketball the last...
Herd Men’s Hoops Heads to San Marcos for Matchup against Texas State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – After closing out a home stand 3-0, the Marshall University men's basketball team (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) hits the road to take on the Texas State Bobcats (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt) on Thursday night. It will be the first meeting between the two programs. Game Information.
Kinsey Earns Third SBC Player of the Week Award of the Season
NEW ORLEANS – Marshall University men's basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named the Sun Belt Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday for the third time this season, as announced by the league office. Kinsey is the only three-time winner this season and one of two to...
Herd Tennis Closes Out Play at NIU Huskie Winter Invitational
DEKALB, Ill. – The Marshall University tennis team finished play at the NIU Huskie Winter Invitational on Monday. Gabrielle Clairotte took her singles match in a supertiebreak as Sophia Hurrion won in straight sets. RESULTS. Singles. Marisa Schmidt (Iowa) def. Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7) Nataly Miroslavova...
