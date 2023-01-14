ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

YAHOO!

Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson

PLYMOUTH ― A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County...
HANSON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat

Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call

About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
WALPOLE, MA
CBS Boston

16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured

BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement. 
REHOBOTH, MA
capecod.com

Vehicle crashes through woods into cranberry bog in Chatham

CHATHAM – A vehicle reportedly crashed through a wooded area ending up in a cranberry bog in Chatham. The incident happened sometime after 4 PM Tuesday off Crowell Road near Branches Bar and Cafe. Firefighters were able to reach the scene and determine the driver had escaped any serious injury. Chatham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
CHATHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Elderly Bourne Man Gets House Arrest for Fire Injuring Firefighters

BROCKTON — A Bourne octogenarian and former longtime firefighter will spend four years under house arrest, after pleading guilty to setting a three-alarm fire in Hanson that left two firefighters injured. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 81-year-old Alfred Russo admitted Friday to one count of burning a...
HANSON, MA
liveboston617.org

Domestic Dispute on Dorchester Ave Leads to One Stabbed and One in Custody

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 22:45 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers from Districts B-2 and C-11 responded to a 911 call reporting that a person was stabbed on the corner of E. Cottage Street and Dorchester Avenue. Initial reports suggested the incident was domestic violence related.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police seek public help after stolen vehicles, MV break-ins in Centerville/Marstons Mills neighborhoods

BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: n the early morning hours of Saturday, Barnstable Police Midnight Shift responded to what was reported as a single motor vehicle crash on Route 149 Marstons Mills near the Cape Cod Airfield. The investigation quickly developed into two reports of stolen motor vehicles and numerous reports for motor vehicle breaking and entering offenses in the areas of Pleasant Pines Avenue Centerville and Willimantic Drive Marstons Mills. We are asking for the public’s assistance in reviewing home security recording devices within and around these neighborhoods between the hours of 12:00 AM and 4:00 AM on Saturday (See attached photos for neighborhoods of interest).
BARNSTABLE, MA

