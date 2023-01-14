Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NECN
Husband Arrested in Connection to Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Wife and Her Boyfriend
A Boston man has been arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire plot where he allegedly attempted to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and his wife's boyfriend. Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, of Boston, was charged with one count of murder-for-hire, prosecutors said. The man he attempted to hire was an undercover federal agent.
YAHOO!
Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson
PLYMOUTH ― A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County...
Man faces murder charge in 2007 disappearance of girlfriend
A former Boston man charged with the 2007 killing of a live-in girlfriend whose body has never been found has pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment.
$5,000 Worth Of Items Taken From Stoughton Ulta; Police Seeking Suspect IDs
Stoughton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who took almost $5,000 worth of products from an Ulta store. The suspected thieves did not pay for the items at Ulta's Taunton and Cranston, RI locations in addition to the Stoughton store, police said on Facebook.Th…
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
A well-known DJ from North Shore left in coma following scooter crash in Jamaica
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Scottie MacDonald was vacationing in Jamaica when he was involved in a serious scooter accident. “When he got to the hospital, they didn’t even know who he was, he was John Doe,” said Joey Ciaramitaro, Scottie’s friend. Scottie was rushed to the hospital...
Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat
Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
The Madeira Feast Committee Members and Club Officers Have Been Sworn in for 2023
For the last 107 years, the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament has held the title of the largest Portuguese Feast in the world. A New Bedford staple that brings in tens of thousands of people annually. As most know, each year new members are elected to the feast committee as...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman On Drunk Driving Charge After Hit & Run Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Fitchburg woman on Friday night, January 13 after a hit & run crash on Route 9. Police arrested at 6:56 p.m. Ashley Landry, 34, of 86 Sheridan Street in Fitchburg. “Landry was involved in a hit/run accident” on Route 9 at 6;11 p.m....
nbcboston.com
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured
BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement.
capecod.com
Vehicle crashes through woods into cranberry bog in Chatham
CHATHAM – A vehicle reportedly crashed through a wooded area ending up in a cranberry bog in Chatham. The incident happened sometime after 4 PM Tuesday off Crowell Road near Branches Bar and Cafe. Firefighters were able to reach the scene and determine the driver had escaped any serious injury. Chatham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
whdh.com
Search warrants connected to investigation of missing Cohasset mother returned, impounded by judge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials. Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday....
capecod.com
Bomb squad called to West Barnstable Post Office to investigate suspicious package
WEST BARNSTABLE – The Mass State Police Bomb Squad was called to the West Barnstable Post Office around 4 PM Saturday afternoon. A suspicious package was discovered prompting the evacuation of the post office. Technicians were able to determine the package posted no threat. Further details were not immediately available.
Elderly Bourne Man Gets House Arrest for Fire Injuring Firefighters
BROCKTON — A Bourne octogenarian and former longtime firefighter will spend four years under house arrest, after pleading guilty to setting a three-alarm fire in Hanson that left two firefighters injured. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 81-year-old Alfred Russo admitted Friday to one count of burning a...
liveboston617.org
Domestic Dispute on Dorchester Ave Leads to One Stabbed and One in Custody
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 22:45 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers from Districts B-2 and C-11 responded to a 911 call reporting that a person was stabbed on the corner of E. Cottage Street and Dorchester Avenue. Initial reports suggested the incident was domestic violence related.
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
capecod.com
Barnstable Police seek public help after stolen vehicles, MV break-ins in Centerville/Marstons Mills neighborhoods
BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: n the early morning hours of Saturday, Barnstable Police Midnight Shift responded to what was reported as a single motor vehicle crash on Route 149 Marstons Mills near the Cape Cod Airfield. The investigation quickly developed into two reports of stolen motor vehicles and numerous reports for motor vehicle breaking and entering offenses in the areas of Pleasant Pines Avenue Centerville and Willimantic Drive Marstons Mills. We are asking for the public’s assistance in reviewing home security recording devices within and around these neighborhoods between the hours of 12:00 AM and 4:00 AM on Saturday (See attached photos for neighborhoods of interest).
Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night.
