CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Led by Vonterius Woolbright's 20 points, the Western Carolina Catamounts defeated the Wofford Terriers 76-71 on Wednesday night. The Catamounts moved to 11-9 with the victory and the Terriers dropped to 11-9.
