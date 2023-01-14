Read full article on original website
Ryan, Diew help No. 18 Iowa State women top Cowgirls 69-64
AMES, Iowa — Emily Ryan scored 14 points, reserve Nyamer Diew had eight of her 12 in the fourth quarter and No. 18 Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State 69-64. The Cyclones closed the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, the second by Ryan in the closing seconds, that put ISU on top 49-47. Naomie Alnatas scored five-straight points to pull the Cowgirls even at 52-all but they went almost four minutes without a field goal, falling behind by seven. Diew's second 3 at the 1:42 mark put the lead at 66-57. Oklahoma State got within 67-62 with 22 seconds left but the Cyclones cut 16 seconds off the clock before Denae Fritz was fouled and made two free throws for a 69-62 lead. Anna Gret Asi scored 15 points to lead the Cowgirls.
SMU wins 79-76 in OT against Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Efe Odigie scored 22 points and Zach Nutall hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the overtime as the SMU Mustangs beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 79-76 on Wednesday night. The Golden Hurricane were led in scoring by Bryant Selebangue, who finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. The Mustangs moved to 7-12 with the win and the Golden Hurricane fell to 4-13.
