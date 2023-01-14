ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Cullman Tribune

Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order Triad Following Promise for a More Efficient, Accountable and Transparent Government During Inaugural Address

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Executive Orders 726, 727 and 728 to establish and promote more efficiency, accountability and transparency within state government.  Recommitting to her priority of an open, honest and transparent administration, Governor Ivey shared this message during her Inaugural Address Monday morning:  “In 2017, I promised my administration would be open, honest and transparent. I recommit to you today: We will continue striving to make good on that promise,” said Governor Ivey. “We will make much needed reforms to ensure your state government works more efficiently, is more accountable and works with more transparency. We...
ALABAMA STATE
courierjournal.net

One of Best to Work For

SHEFFIELD – Bank Independent was recently named as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. This annual program is in its thirteenth year - created by Business Alabama magazine and Best Companies Group. This is the third consecutive year that Bank Independent has made the list....
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

State tourism director authors book on Civil Rights Trail

MONTGOMERY — As the nation honored the memory and works of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Alabama’s tourism chief discussed his book on the civil rights trail. Lee Sentell, the longest-serving state tourism director in the nation, wrote “The Official United States Civil Rights Trail: What Happened Here Changed the World”; it was released last June.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Marshall condemns FDA’s ‘illegal and dangerous decision to abandon restrictions on abortion-inducing drugs’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday led a coalition of 22 state attorneys general in sending a letter to the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Robert Califf, condemning the FDA’s recent decision “to abandon its longstanding restrictions on the remote prescription and administration of abortion-inducing drugs.”  “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to abandon commonsense restrictions on remotely prescribing and administering abortion-inducing drugs is both illegal and dangerous,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter. “In direct contravention of longstanding FDA practice and congressional mandate, the FDA’s rollback of important safety restrictions ignores both women’s health...
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Innovate Alabama opens funding for entrepreneurs

BIRMINGHAM — Tuesday is the day – mark it on your entrepreneurial calendar. That’s when Innovate Alabama opens applications for the second round of its supplemental grant program. Alabama-based recipients of Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer grants...
ALABAMA STATE
R.A. Heim

$400 one-time payment is likely coming to Alabama residents

If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. This means that the state of Alabama has a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount for the year. Due to this extra money collected by the state, something has to be done with this money. Right now, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
ALABAMA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

ALABAMA STATE
Transportation Today News

Alabama awards $40M in bridge, road project funding

Alabama recently awarded more than $40 million in Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) grants to 33 bridge and road projects statewide. Under the program, projects must move forward within two years. Local governments are not required to put up matching funds, but 18 cities and counties have put forward more than $7 million in […] The post Alabama awards $40M in bridge, road project funding appeared first on Transportation Today.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
ALABAMA STATE
southerntorch.com

Rainsville Native Named State Director

MONTGOMERY, Ala.-- Rainsville Native Dana Hall McCain has been named as State Director for Senator Katie Britt. McCain received her degree from Auburn University in 1995, majoring in public relations and communication. McCain worked as a columnist, writing about faith,culture and politics before joining the Britt team. “I prayed long...
RAINSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Ivey announces more than $40M in road and bridge projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.   The funding is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ATRIP-II to be an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.  “I am proud to announce the largest round of local...
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

CollegeCounts awarding scholarships

MONTGOMERY — CollegeCounts, Alabama’s 529 college savings fund, will be awarding scholarships in the amount of $4,000 for four years to students who attend a four-year institution and $2,000 for two years for students enrolled in a two-year college. To be considered for the scholarships the students must:
ALABAMA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

ALABAMA STATE

