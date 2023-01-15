Of course, it's not a patch on Xbox Game Pass, but PlayStation Plus offers a lot to its customers across three different tiers. Essential does everything the original PlayStation Plus used to do, Extra gives access to the Game Catalog, and Premium bundles all of the perks of the previous two tiers as well as exclusive goodies like game trials, cloud streaming and the Classics Catalog. Though there has been praise for PlayStation Plus, Premium subscribers feel like they aren't getting a bang for their buck, with paltry arrivals in the Classics Catalog with every month. If you're in that camp, then turn that frown upside down. A scoop from Insider Gaming suggests that one of the most-anticipated features for the PS5 will only be available for those forking out for the highest PlayStation Plus tier.

2 DAYS AGO