Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Springfield
I believe you are finding for the awesome hotel whole list in the Springfield metropolis? In this article, you are going to know a whole list of the awesome hotel that is located in the Springfield metropolis. Also, a direction map link from your house, and Website Home details, Support...
wtae.com
Flames seen shooting out of Pittsburgh home
Flames were seen shooting from the front door of a home in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to Montclair Street around 7:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Steubenville
Finding For the best quality hotel sorted list in the Steubenville city, you are in the accurate house. You are going to get a hotel sorted list details in Steubenville. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web Page details, Support Line, estimate people ratings, has been mentioned All details has been gathered from these hotel ‘, official websites.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Youngstown
Maybe you are looking for a complete list of hotel in the Youngstown range. I’ve provided in this blog the awesome hotel complete list these are physically situated in the Youngstown. Also, a directional link from your area, and area, Contact Number, Website Link details, approximate internet users ratings,...
Free replacement license plate event set for New Castle
If your license has become difficult to read, you could get it replaced for free in Lawrence County.
Ode to a Pittsburgh winter
that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
Avoid a double dog license fee
If you have a dog, don't get your dog license registration deadlines and fees mixed up.
Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park
Carol Bellhai planned to celebrate her 80th birthday with her family at Eat ‘n Park near Clearview Mall Monday morning. But when they pulled into the parking lot — “I said ‘Gee, it’s closed…it’s never closed...” Bellhai said. A vehicle crashed into the restaurant...
3 Beaver County boroughs merge police forces to form regional department
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Freedom, Conway and Baden boroughs all just approved to merge police forces, forming the first regional police department in the area. Baden Borough councilmember Michael Stuban said the new department could take effect as early as April, and by June at the latest. He said...
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Greene County
A man was shot and killed in Greene County after a domestic situation ended with troopers exchanging gunfire with him. Frederick Lee Fonner Jr., 47, allegedly fired a rifle at a family member at 334 Water Dam Road, Washington Township, Tuesday afternoon. Troopers responded and obtained an arrest warrant for Fonner just before 5 p.m., according to a report from state police in Waynesburg.
Bridgeville welcomes senior living community
Some students of the former Washington Elementary School in Bridgeville will admit to sneak over to the candy store across the street. Today, the senior living community Halcyon of Bridgeville occupies the erstwhile academic building. And the candy store is no more, having been supplanted by Country Style Pizza. But...
1 injured in Washington County house fire
A woman was injured in a house fire in Charleroi, Washington County, Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. in the 700 block of McKean Avenue, Route 88. A 911 dispatcher said police reported a female had burns and a male had smoke inhalation. A member of the...
heinzhistorycenter.org
Pittsburgh’s First (and Peculiar) Park
It was an ash dump, a firehall, a market for butchers, a place to relax for Chinese residents, and home to an alligator that roamed the city at night. Most oddly, it was in the middle of a street. It was Pittsburgh’s first park—erased for the past century, though you can still easily find its location.
Last remaining banks to close in local borough
Residents and businesses in Mercer are going to have fewer banking options in town. Two of its last remaining banks have closed.
PSP: Person siphoned fuel from vehicle near gas station
Pennsylvania State Police were called to the 2400 block of Mercer Street in Sandy Lake Township on December 5.
WFMJ.com
Deputy announces run for Mercer County Sheriff
A Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy has announced a run for the Sheriff's position. Anthony Tedesco has been an officer in Mercer County for over 14 years, first with the City of Farrell and then as a deputy. Tedesco has served on the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team for 12...
Public told to disregard shelter in place alert for Westmoreland County
Pennsylvania State Police say the public should disregard a shelter in place alert sent in Westmoreland County Monday morning. Police are responding to an incident, but it is contained to one area.
Allegheny County detectives accuse contractor of failing to do work in Hampton, Bethel Park after being paid
Detectives with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office have charged a McKeesport man with home improvement fraud after investigating complaints from residents in Hampton and Bethel Park. John Fritzius III, 54, of the 500 block of Lincoln Way was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of theft by deception,...
Comments / 0