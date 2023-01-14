‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Less humor than its Swedish counterpart but Tom Hanks and Mariana Treviño make the English remake worth watching

Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant crumbs of dialogue (subtitled for our convenience) are warped and barely audible, spoken in what Radiohead referred to as “unborn chicken voices.” Every now and then, the tense idyll of plotless negative space will be shattered by a high-decibel shock coming out of nowhere.

