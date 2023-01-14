‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Less humor than its Swedish counterpart but Tom Hanks and Mariana Treviño make the English remake worth watching

Read full article on original website
msn.com
She Films Multiple Guys Harassing Her Under the Eiffel Tower to Show the ‘Reality' of a Tourist Woman in the French Capital
Welcome to the French capital, Paris, the City of Light, and Love. But do not let the delicious pastries and iconic landmarks deceive you, the French capital seems to have a less charming, darker side, especially if you're a woman under the Eiffel Tower. One tourist highlights the issue of...
‘The Batman’ cinematographer Greig Fraser closes in on 3rd Oscar nomination following ASC bid
Many were pleased to learn of Greig Fraser’s (“The Batman”) inclusion among the American Society of Cinematographers’ five nominees for the 37th annual ASC Awards. The reigning Oscar and ASC champ for “Dune” is the fourth DP nominated by the guild for lensing Gotham City. Stephen Goldblatt (1995’s “Batman Forever), Wally Pfister (2005’s “Batman Begins” and 2008’s “The Dark Knight”) and Lawrence Sher (2019’s “Joker”) also received bids for their work on the most awarded comic book franchise in history. Perhaps what has always distinguished the DC property for voters are the undertones of classic noir that this iteration in particular emphasizes. SEE over 200 interviews...
Screaming Trees Co-Founder Van Conner Dead at 55
Van Conner, a co-founder of the rock band Screaming Trees, has died at 55 years old. His brother, Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner, announced the news on Facebook. Gary wrote, “Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55 It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever…”
Husband-and-Wife Team to Star in Disney on Ice in San Diego
Southern California native China Quinn said she began ice skating at just six years old. She said she fell in love with the sport while watching her brother play hockey. From there, she pursued her dream of becoming a professional ice skater and performer. Today, China and her husband, Patrick,...
fortworthreport.org
‘EO’ Review: A former circus donkey is briefly liberated in the unforgettable and touching film by Jerzy Skolimowski
You’d be surprised by the number of films featuring a donkey. We’ve seen them in “Shrek”, “Pinocchio”, “My Donkey, My Lover & I” and Robert Bresson’s 1966 French drama “Au Hasard Balthazar” which must have inspired Jerzy Skolimowski’s new film “EO”, Poland’s 2023 Oscar submission for Best International Feature. The film is operatic, filled with beautiful cinematography and symphonic sounds, yet it tells the simple story of a donkey liberated from a circus, who encounters more bad people than good during its erratic life journey. You will never look at another animal the same way again.
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant crumbs of dialogue (subtitled for our convenience) are warped and barely audible, spoken in what Radiohead referred to as “unborn chicken voices.” Every now and then, the tense idyll of plotless negative space will be shattered by a high-decibel shock coming out of nowhere.
Woman Crush Wednesday: ‘That ‘90s Show’ Star Debra Jo Rupp is a Timeless Talent
Happy Hump Day, everybody! With the middle of the week also comes our regular Woman Crush Wednesday column that seeks to celebrate the laudable ladies delivering memorable, entertaining, and moving performances in all of the best new titles on your favorite streaming platforms. This time, we’re talking about an amazing actress who has long since established herself as an enduring talent on both stage and screen, and who we are always ecstatic to see and hear more from. So, without further ado, give it up for your WCW, the remarkable Debra Jo Rupp!
Rosie O’Donnell Reveals She’s Lost 10 Pounds Since Christmas & Explains How
Rosie O’Donnell admitted that she’s lost 10 pounds since Christmas in an exciting TikTok video on Tuesday, January 17. The comic, 60, gave her tips and methods to fans who responded to the original video and spoke about how her experience has been so far. She seemed very excited about her weight loss progress so far and was excited to keep at it!
EastEnders fans horrified at mother daughter love triangle
EASTENDERS fans are horrified at the beginnings of a mother daughter love triangle. The BBC soap has been teasing viewers with hints of an affair for Denise Fox and hunky killer Ravi Gulati. In tonight’s episode their flirtation intensified forcing Denise to call a halt to it - insisting they...
‘Your Place Or Mine’: All The Latest Updates On Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher’s Rom-Com
A rom-com with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher? Sign us up! Reese, 46, and Ashton, 44, star in Netflix’s pre-Valentine’s Day movie Your Place or Mine, directed by Aline Brosh McKenna. They play a pair of best friends who live on opposite coasts and decide to switch lives for a week, which could reignite their past romance.
