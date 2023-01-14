Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
K-State Capitalizes on Kansas’ Kryptonite, Hands Jayhawks First Conference Loss
The Kansas State Wildcats upset the Kansas Jayhawks 83-82 on Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kansas. It was a huge win for the Wildcats who were looking to solidify themselves as a Top 15 team and Big 12 title contender. For the Jayhawks, they are hoping it is just a bump in the road on the way to another Big 12 title run and their quest for their program’s first-ever back-to-back National Championships.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Reasons Why Iowa State is 5-1 in Big 12 Play
The No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones are 4-1 in Big 12 action after its 78-67 victory over the No. 7 Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night. With the win — coupled with No. 13 Kansas State’s overtime win over No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday — the Cyclones (14-3, 5-1) are tied for the Big 12 lead with the Wildcats and the Jayhawks.
KU Sports
Tuesday's Kansas basketball loss at K-State an effective case study on the status of the Jayhawks' bench
In back to back games — one close win and one close loss decided by a total of three points — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was left discussing a play by KU sophomore Bobby Pettiford. That sets up a bit of a chicken-or-the-egg discussion about Pettiford’s role...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Ranking K-State’s Eight Wins Over Kansas Since 1990
K-State head coach Jerome Tang gets his first shot to beat the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday night in the Sunflower Showdown. His team no-showed against TCU on Saturday, losing 82-68. Not an opportune time to play your worst basketball of the season with KU coming up next. We will see if that game was an anomaly on an otherwise great season thus far and if they can quickly snap out of their funk.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
KCCI.com
Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule
AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
‘It’s going to mean extra’: Bill Self previews Sunflower Showdown
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball will travel to Manhattan, Kansas on Tuesday for the 298th Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks have owned this rivalry both recently, and historically, and come in as hot as any team in the country. KU’s current ten-game winning streak is the sixth-longest active winning streak in college basketball. The Jayhawks have […]
kmaland.com
Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State ranked in top 13 of AP poll
(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State are all in the top 13 of the Associated Press Top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below. Find the complete top 25 linked here. Associated Press Top 25 Poll. 2. Kansas. 3. Purdue. 7. Texas. 8. Xavier.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Iowa State vs. Texas Basketball: Daily Fantasy Picks
Iowa State and Texas are part of a set of games in the Draft Kings Daily Fantasy Sports early evening pool for men’s college basketball as Big 12 play continues on Tuesday. This season, when Big 12 games are part of the pool at Draft Kings, I’ll provide my recommendations based on the lineup I’m playing that day. In this case, the recommendations are for a Classic game, which features eight players — three guards, three forwards and two guard/forwards (utility). The lineup must contain players from at least two different games. The salary cap is $50,000.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Iowa State Cornerback Tayvonn Kyle Transfers to Virginia
After several years with the program, Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle is transferring to Virginia. He entered the transfer portal last month as a graduate transfer. Here was Kyle’s post on Twitter on Monday night. A 5’11” defensive back from Valdosta, Georgia, Kyle comes to Virginia after spending the...
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
doniphanherald.com
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
Snow returns to Iowa Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch likely
Winter weather is back in the forecast for much of Iowa this week, with a major winter storm shaping up to target much of Nebraska into Central Iowa. After a quiet day Tuesday, snow will be likely by Wednesday evening, impacting the commute home for the southern half of the state. Snow could be heavy […]
Where the most snow will fall in Iowa; Winter Storm Warning issued
IOWA — Much of Northwestern Iowa has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday afternoon and night, while the Des Moines Metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow, and a mix of rain and freezing rain will push into Central Iowa after lunch on Wednesday. Snow could be heavy at times, especially […]
KCRG.com
School Voucher Bill faces first public scrutiny in Tuesday hearing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 90 people have signed up to speak for and against Governor Reynolds’ School Voucher plan at a public hearing Tuesday. The hearing on House Study Bill 1 is the first step in debate on the proposal that Republicans are expected to easily pass through with supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature. The proposal would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring and other costs of attending a private school. Those funds would initially only be available to families making less than 300% of the federal poverty level (about $83,000 for a family of four) but after three years would be open to all Iowa families, regardless of income.
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
One Person Hurt in Madison County Crash
(Madison County) One person suffered injuries in a three-vehicle chain reaction accident in Madison County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Monday on G68 Truro Road. Authorities identified the injured person as 16-year-old Tyler J. Heitink of Truro, Iowa. According to the report, a...
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
