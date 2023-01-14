Read full article on original website
ksl.com
2023 schedule set: Utes open season with Florida, UCLA as Pac-12 opener
SALT LAKE CITY — The season-opening rematch game is set ... and so are the rest of the games. As Utah football looks ahead to the 2023 season, the schedule for the new year was released on Wednesday by the Pac-12. The opponent for the season opener was known — a western trip to Salt Lake City for the SEC's Florida — but the game's date hadn't been finalized.
montanasports.com
Montana Lady Griz blown out at home by Eastern Washington
MISSOULA — From start to finish, the Eastern Washington Eagles raced past the Montana Lady Griz on Monday at Dahlberg Arena, as EWU topped UM 87-60. The win split the season series between the two programs after Montana won in Cheney, Washington, back in December. Jaydia Martin scored 33...
MSU And UM Students Top Picks For Fast Food In Montana.
Part of the whole college experience is going to class, trying new things, hanging out with friends, and staying up late studying. It can be a pretty hectic lifestyle, and might not leave a whole lot of time to prepare meals if you are on your own, or unable to cook if you're in a dorm.
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic
Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles for an excellent meal. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best is a meal with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you typically want a delicious meal, but...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
ksl.com
Snow College student-athlete dies in car accident in Fountain Green
FOUNTAIN GREEN — A Snow College student died Monday while traveling south on state Route 132. The college said that Paige Rydalch, a sophomore from Stockton, Utah, who was also a member of Snow College's softball team, was involved in a two-vehicle accident. "It is with heavy hearts that...
Let’s Feast! Take a Quick Trip to In-N-Out From Montana
There isn't an In-N-Out location in Montana, but you don't have to travel far if you're craving a double-double animal style. In-N-Out is one of the most popular fast-food chains in America. Whenever my friends travel somewhere that has an In-N-Out, they always post pictures of themselves devouring their meal on social media.
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
ksl.com
Bees plan move to Daybreak; Salt Lake City seeks to 'reimagine' Smith's Ballpark
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees are gearing up to move to a new hive in a few years, and Salt Lake City leaders are already getting to work on what to do with the team's current ballpark. The Larry H. Miller Company, which owns the Triple-A...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
ksl.com
Rocky Mountain Power provides update on proposed headquarters rezone
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city is inching closer to making a decision on Rocky Mountain Power's proposal to rezone its west side headquarters into a mixed-use urban center core. The Salt Lake City Council set a public hearing date on the proposed rezone for Feb. 7, two...
SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday
Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
ksl.com
Utah trooper reunites with doctor who saved his life 44 years ago after prompting
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 45 years ago, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Ralph Evans was on his way to a routine traffic accident when he was flagged down by two girls near Lagoon. They said they had been assaulted by a man in a Jeep parked a short distance down the road.
ksl.com
Recent storms impact Great Salt Lake's water levels
SALT LAKE CITY — In trying to save the Great Salt Lake, there is a long way to go. However, finally, there is a little bit of a reason to smile. "I am excited. This is hopeful. This is very hopeful," Dave Shearer said while looking up at the snow in the mountains.
ksl.com
Utah plastic surgeon sold COVID-19 vax cards but threw away the vaccine, feds say
MIDVALE — A Utah plastic surgeon and his associates are facing federal charges accusing them of throwing away COVID-19 vaccinations but still handing out COVID-19 vaccination cards to those who paid. Michael Kirk Moore, Jr., his business Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, Kari Dee Burgoyne, Kristin Jackson Andersen and...
23 Completely Awesome Bozeman Area Restaurants Where It’s Cool To Eat Alone
Gone are the days of feeling awkward or dorky for enjoying a meal at a restaurant all by yourself. Truth be told, it's one of my favorite things to do around Bozeman because there are so many great restaurant and bar options. The Gallatin Valley has erupted with establishments that...
ksl.com
'It's heartbreaking': Employee killed, 2 others injured after minivan crashes into Tooele business
TOOELE — Police say a man who was driving the wrong way in a minivan crashed into a Tooele business Monday morning, killing a woman working in the building and injuring another employee. Tooele police on Tuesday identified the employee, as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele. No other updates...
The Ugliest Coat in All of Montana is Outrageously Expensive
Never been to Bozeman before. We hit the road and headed to Bozeman for brunch with a sister-in-law and her hubby. The drive there was pretty. My eyes fixated on horses, cows and sheep living their best life. And of course those beautiful mountains. We went to Nova Café on...
ksl.com
Woman injured after car hit by tire from another vehicle in I-15 crash
BOUNTIFUL — State troopers say a woman suffered a head laceration after a tire came off another vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened after a car on northbound I-15 lost control and hit the center barrier near 2600 South in Bountiful, "causing the front driver-side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached."
ksl.com
Arrests made in vehicle-to-vehicle shooting death in Ogden
OGDEN — A man died Tuesday evening after being shot in what police say was a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired from one vehicle to another near the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and 12th Street. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old had been shot, said Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles.
