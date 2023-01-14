ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ksl.com

2023 schedule set: Utes open season with Florida, UCLA as Pac-12 opener

SALT LAKE CITY — The season-opening rematch game is set ... and so are the rest of the games. As Utah football looks ahead to the 2023 season, the schedule for the new year was released on Wednesday by the Pac-12. The opponent for the season opener was known — a western trip to Salt Lake City for the SEC's Florida — but the game's date hadn't been finalized.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
montanasports.com

Montana Lady Griz blown out at home by Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — From start to finish, the Eastern Washington Eagles raced past the Montana Lady Griz on Monday at Dahlberg Arena, as EWU topped UM 87-60. The win split the season series between the two programs after Montana won in Cheney, Washington, back in December. Jaydia Martin scored 33...
CHENEY, WA
AM 1450 KMMS

MSU And UM Students Top Picks For Fast Food In Montana.

Part of the whole college experience is going to class, trying new things, hanging out with friends, and staying up late studying. It can be a pretty hectic lifestyle, and might not leave a whole lot of time to prepare meals if you are on your own, or unable to cook if you're in a dorm.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic

Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles for an excellent meal. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best is a meal with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you typically want a delicious meal, but...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Let’s Feast! Take a Quick Trip to In-N-Out From Montana

There isn't an In-N-Out location in Montana, but you don't have to travel far if you're craving a double-double animal style. In-N-Out is one of the most popular fast-food chains in America. Whenever my friends travel somewhere that has an In-N-Out, they always post pictures of themselves devouring their meal on social media.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?

If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday

Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
BOZEMAN, MT
ksl.com

Recent storms impact Great Salt Lake's water levels

SALT LAKE CITY — In trying to save the Great Salt Lake, there is a long way to go. However, finally, there is a little bit of a reason to smile. "I am excited. This is hopeful. This is very hopeful," Dave Shearer said while looking up at the snow in the mountains.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Woman injured after car hit by tire from another vehicle in I-15 crash

BOUNTIFUL — State troopers say a woman suffered a head laceration after a tire came off another vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened after a car on northbound I-15 lost control and hit the center barrier near 2600 South in Bountiful, "causing the front driver-side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached."
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Arrests made in vehicle-to-vehicle shooting death in Ogden

OGDEN — A man died Tuesday evening after being shot in what police say was a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired from one vehicle to another near the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and 12th Street. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old had been shot, said Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles.
OGDEN, UT

