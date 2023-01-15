ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Tonight: Our highlights for Sunday, January 15

By Lucy Buglass
 4 days ago

On TV tonight, Vera is back, Happy Valley continues after that shocking cliffhanger , Dancing on Ice sees more stars competing for the trophy, and Call the Midwife enters its 12th season. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV Tonight.

  • Our hand-selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set
  • Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis
  • For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Vera , 8 pm, ITV1

DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) and DS Aiden Healy (Kenny Doughty) are back for more sleuthing in the stunning rugged setting of Northumberland. Now in its 12th series and with six new episodes, there are plenty of intriguing cases for them to solve starting with the gruesome murder of a local GP Dr Lucy Yo (Joyce Veheary), whose charred remains have been found on the back seat of a car.

Look out for former Holby star Hugh Quarshie as Lucy’s colleague who is hiding a few secrets, plus we’re delighted Paul Kaye is back as pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue. The antagonistic jibes between him and Vera are always a joy to watch. Hang onto your snacks, Malcolm!

★★★★ TL

Happy Valley , 9 pm, BBC1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ba98a_0kFBBeUM00

(Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

One of the reasons we love this drama so much is the touching relationship between Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) and her devoted sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran). But that sibling bond is shattered this week as Catherine learns the true extent of Clare’s betrayal and how she’s actually been secretly helping Ryan (Rhys Connah) visit his psychopath father Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) behind bars for more than a year.

But before the sisters can make amends, Catherine finds herself in trouble during an investigation into a suspicious death, while a bizarre and brutal murder provides a shocking cliffhanger…

★★★★ HD

Serengeti III, 4.35 pm, BBC One

As we return to the real-life stories of the animal families of Tanzania for another series, we catch up with Bakari, the leader of a baboon troop who must fight off a rival desperate to usurp him, as well as cheetah cub Duma, who is determined to show his mother he’s ready to live independently.

There’s also: Kali the lioness and her cubs; Zalika the tenacious hyena; Nalla the elephant with baby Kadogo; and new arrival Utani, the mongoose. But soon they must all fight for their lives as a devastating fire comes sweeping across the tinder-dry plains towards them. Bridgerton and Doctor Who star Adjoa Andoh narrates.

★★★★★ NH

Call the Midwife , 8 pm, BBC One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpagD_0kFBBeUM00

(Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Nicky Johnston)

We’ve rather taken to Nonnatus House’s newest nun, caring but forthright Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings), and particularly her clever way of getting exactly what she wants! This week, she becomes involved with the harrowing case of widowed mum-of-two Sandy, who has recently remarried and is experiencing domestic violence.

But as Sister Veronica offers support, she is furious to learn that Sandy’s legal options are limited… Meanwhile, Shelagh helps a new mum who makes a traumatic discovery and Nancy is in a tight spot due to her overspending. But there’s fun in store with Trixie’s (Helen George) iffy attempts to learn to cook before she marries!

★★★★★ CC

Dancing on Ice , 6.30 pm, ITV1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33aoFV_0kFBBeUM00

(Image credit: ITV)

The greatest show on ice is back, so take a rinkside seat as 11 fearless celebs don their skates. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host as the first six compete tonight: former EastEnders star and DJ Patsy Palmer, singer Michelle Heaton, reality TV star Joey Essex, retired Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran.

Watching their every move will be the ice panel – dancers Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse with skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. Joey and Nile have both vowed to ‘take risks’ and ‘shock viewers’ – we could be in for a very exciting series!

★★★★ VW

Best box set on TV tonight

Kaleidoscope , Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ckbqu_0kFBBeUM00

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you're looking for a very unique series this week, Kaleidoscope could be the perfect choice for you. This is a Netflix heist series with a twist, and you can watch the series in any order you like until the thrilling conclusion.

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito leads the cast as Leo Pap, and we follow a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. It's certainly an interesting watch especially if you're discussing it with others who may have watched in a different order to you!

LB

Best film on TV tonight

Jack Reacher , 9 pm, Channel 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQt05_0kFBBeUM00

(Image credit: Paramount)

Enough has been said about Tom Cruise taking on the role of Lee Child’s iconic 6ft, 5in hero, but it’s a tribute to the actor that his size is irrelevant almost immediately. His take on the character is commanding and believable as a loner who investigates the sniper killings of five random people.

Rosamund Pike is the female interest and Werner Herzog is quietly menacing as the villain of the piece, but this is Cruise’s show. More than 10 years on, Cruise shows no sign of letting up in the action stakes – Top Gun: Maverick was released last year, with the seventh Mission: Impossible film due in July.

★★★ NP

Live Sport

  • MOTD Live Women's Super League: Manchester United v Liverpool, 1:50 pm (Kick-off 2.05 pm, BBC One
  • Live Snooker: The Masters , 1pm, BBC Two

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss the return of Vera for another compelling case on TV tonight.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!

