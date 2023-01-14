Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
St. Joseph teens escape overturned vehicle before struck by train
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. - Two St. Joseph teens escape an overturned vehicle on the railroad tracks. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report indicates the incident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. Friday, on Waterworks Road just north of Ellinger Road. A 16-year-old male northbound driver reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and overturned onto a BNSF railway after striking an embankment. The driver and occupant, a 15-year-old female, exited the vehicle before it was struck by a BNSF locomotive traveling southbound.
KMZU
Shoplifting suspect found with trophy belonging to the late Len Dawson
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Authorities say they have recovered a trophy belonging to late Kansas City quarterback Len Dawson after a suspect was apprehended at a shopping center for shoplifting. According to a press release from Lee’s Summit Police Department, the incident occurred on January 6. Plain clothes...
Comments / 0