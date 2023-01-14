ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.

