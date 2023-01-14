ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uRHO_0kFApQaB00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night.

Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Chelsea McKenzly, 28, was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. She reportedly pleaded innocent on all three counts and her bail was set at $1 million.

KARK reported that McKenzly was by her car when officers arrived at the scene. All four doors were reportedly open and it appeared to officers that a deceased person was wrapped in blankets next to the car. McKenzly allegedly told officers that she was visiting from out of town when she reportedly found her friend in the parking lot.

During their investigation, officers learned that McKenzly lived in the apartment with her girlfriend, according to KARK. Witnesses told officers that they were always fighting and that McKenzly allegedly asked a witness for help in moving the body.

According to KARK, McKenzly later allegedly confessed to stabbing the victim multiple times after they got into a fight. She allegedly said she wrapped the victim in the blanket and cleaned up the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Investigation turns into a drug bust in White County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman is facing charges of selling pills possibly laced with fentanyl. The arrest came after the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force (CADTF) received multiple complaints of a female selling ecstasy in White County. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the CADTF with the Searcy Police...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: DRIVER NAMED IN FATAL HIT AND RUN

Benton Police Department detectives continue their investigation of the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred the morning of Jan. 15. Jerrica Speed, 28, of Hot Springs, has been named as the driver. Speed made contact with authorities regarding the incident, and investigators were able to confirm the vehicle’s involvement. Once...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Beebe police arrest suspect after shots fired at motel

BEEBE, Ark. — Officers with the Beebe Police Department responded to a call this morning in regards to gunshots fired at the Rodeway Inn. Upon arrival, witnesses reported that the suspect, identified as James Brasher, came out of one of the motel rooms with a firearm and began loudly threatening to shoot the occupants in the room next to his.
BEEBE, AR
KATV

Manhunt still underway for LR man wanted for murder

Little Rock (KATV) — A manhunt is still underway for a Little Rock suspect who is wanted for Capital Murder. According to the US Marshall Service, 15-year-old Tyler Bland is still on the run after jumping out of a vehicle on the way to turn himself in. Bland has...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

LRPD locate missing 38-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has located a woman who was missing from Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

UPDATE: Structurlam suspends operations, cuts jobs in Conway after Walmart contract abruptly ends

Structurlam Mass Timber Corp., a Canadian mass timber manufacturer, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) it is temporarily suspending operations and reducing staff at its 288,000-square-foot Arkansas plant in Conway due to a customer contract cancellation with Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. “Decisions like this are never easy, especially when they impact our people,”...
CONWAY, AR
Kait 8

Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: UPDATE ON FATAL HIT AND RUN

Benton Police Department detectives announced today they have identified the vehicle and driver involved in the Jan. 15 incident resulting in the death of one juvenile victim. The name of the driver is not being released at this time as detectives continue their investigation. More information may be released as...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: January 17, 2023

East Second St., harassment. A woman told police that several men stopped in a vehicle and told her to get in their car while she was walking on East Second Street toward Park Avenue. Officers approached the men associated with the car, who did not speak English. The officers took a witness statement from the woman and advised her of the affidavit process.
STUTTGART, AR
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
113K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy