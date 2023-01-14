Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
BYU Football Lands Utah Transfer Paul Maile
PROVO, Utah – The latest addition to the retooled BYU football offensive line is Paul Maile. Maile comes to BYU after an entire season of being the starting center for the Utah Utes. The 6-foot-2, 304-pound prospect was part of a Utah offensive line that helped produce 220 yards...
utahstateaggies.com
Track & Field’s Peyton Teevens Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State track & field junior Peyton Teevens has been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Jan. 15. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel. It is the first time this season and...
ksl.com
'Very surprised, actually:' Inside BYU gymnast's viral Barbie-themed floor exercise
PROVO — Rebekah Ripley wasn't thinking of going viral, or even of nailing a perfect 10. She just wanted to make it through her first routine in nearly three years. The BYU senior was performing her first competitive floor exercise since being sidelined with two ACL injuries and a third knee injury that all required surgery. So when she stepped up to the floor at the inaugural Super 16 gymnastics meet on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas, going viral was one of the furthest things from her mind.
utahstateaggies.com
USU WBB NOTES – Aggies Set to Host Air Force, Travel to San José State
Utah State (4-13, 1-5 MW) finishes off a stretch of four games in eight days with a split week of competition. The Aggies will host Air Force (9-10, 4-3 MW) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. (MT), before venturing back to California to take on San Jose State (2-16, 0-7 MW) on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m. (MT).
These football games involving Utah teams made ESPN’s top 100 list for the 2022 season
These games from Utah, BYU, SUU and Weber State made ESPN’s top 100 list for the 2022 season.
utahstateaggies.com
Weekly Aggie Update
WEEKLY AGGIE UPDATE - JANUARY 16, 2023. Tue., Jan. 17 --- UNLV, 7 p.m. (MWN) Sat., Jan. 21 --- SAN JOSÉ STATE, 4 p.m. (MWN) • Utah State men's basketball (14-4, 3-2 MW) continues Mountain West play this week with a pair of home games as it hosts UNLV (12-5, 1-4 MW) on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., and San José State (12-6, 3-2 MW) on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. USU is 12-34 all-time against the Rebels, including an 8-13 home record, and 68-22 all-time against the Spartans, including a 39-4 home record. Both games will be streamed live on the MW Network and available at www.utahstateaggies.com/watch.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
247Sports
Isaiah Perez enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Transfer Portal window will close on Wednesday of this week. Even though it has been open for several weeks and many BYU players have already entered the portal, there are still players who are mulling their futures and trying to make decisions for their future. Today, BYU defensive lineman Isaiah Perez announced that he will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Tennis Announces Signing of Nuno Pinheiro
LOGAN, Utah — Utah State men's tennis head coach Aaron Paajanen has announced the signing of Nuno Pinheiro, who will be joining the team for the dual match season. "We are excited to welcome Nuno to the team and to Utah State this spring," Paajanen said. "Nuno is a talented player and a hard worker who loves to compete."
The Salt Lake Bees are getting a new stadium. Here are the details
A new stadium will be built for the Triple-A baseball team Salt Lake Bees in the Daybreak community in South Jordan, on the southwest end of Salt Lake County.
ksl.com
Small but consistent: BYU student-led project uncovers forgotten history of students of color
PROVO — It's not often that college students expand and change the historical record, but that's exactly what's happening at Brigham Young University. Until recently, it was widely accepted that BYU's first African American student didn't attend the university until the 1960s. That changed when recent BYU graduate Grace Soelberg started to examine copies of the BYU yearbook from 1911 to 1985. Her research uncovered the identity of BYU's first Black student, Norman Wilson — a master's student studying agricultural economics who attended the university from 1937-1939. She also found evidence that BYU has had a small but consistent population of students of color.
Salt Lake Bees to leave SLC for Daybreak in South Jordan
The Salt Lake Bees will leave Salt Lake City for Daybreak in South Jordan. The Larry H. Miller Company announced the team will leave its stadium in Salt Lake City for a new location in 2025.
kvnutalk
New American Task Force to convene in Cache County on Jan. 24 – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – Members of the state’s New Americans Task Force will convene in Logan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That meeting is part of a statewide effort to develop a comprehensive strategy to maximize New Americans’ economic opportunities, social integration and civic potential in an effort to build a robust economy and a community of belonging, according to County Executive David Zook, a member of the task force.
Stockton Snow College softballer dies in two-vehicle crash north of Ephraim
A college sophomore softball player from Stockton, Utah, is dead after Snow College reported she was in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 132 earlier today, Jan. 16.
ksl.com
Utah trooper reunites with doctor who saved his life 44 years ago after prompting
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 45 years ago, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Ralph Evans was on his way to a routine traffic accident when he was flagged down by two girls near Lagoon. They said they had been assaulted by a man in a Jeep parked a short distance down the road.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Before there was ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’ there was … ‘The Phone Call’
Six Latter-day Saint movies that offer a glimpse into the origins of Provo’s alternative to Hollywood.
ABC 4
Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with Starry
PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist with Starry. Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with …. PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City donation warehouse for refugees in dire need of basic items
SALT LAKE CITY — At a warehouse off 400 West, volunteers move between isles during an afternoon rush. Stocked shelves sit ready with clothing, toiletries, and children’s books and toys. Jennifer de Tapia helps shopper Henyer Padrón pick out everyday household items. In a mixture of Spanish and...
kjzz.com
Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
