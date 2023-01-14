ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Football Lands Utah Transfer Paul Maile

PROVO, Utah – The latest addition to the retooled BYU football offensive line is Paul Maile. Maile comes to BYU after an entire season of being the starting center for the Utah Utes. The 6-foot-2, 304-pound prospect was part of a Utah offensive line that helped produce 220 yards...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

'Very surprised, actually:' Inside BYU gymnast's viral Barbie-themed floor exercise

PROVO — Rebekah Ripley wasn't thinking of going viral, or even of nailing a perfect 10. She just wanted to make it through her first routine in nearly three years. The BYU senior was performing her first competitive floor exercise since being sidelined with two ACL injuries and a third knee injury that all required surgery. So when she stepped up to the floor at the inaugural Super 16 gymnastics meet on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas, going viral was one of the furthest things from her mind.
PROVO, UT
utahstateaggies.com

USU WBB NOTES – Aggies Set to Host Air Force, Travel to San José State

Utah State (4-13, 1-5 MW) finishes off a stretch of four games in eight days with a split week of competition. The Aggies will host Air Force (9-10, 4-3 MW) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. (MT), before venturing back to California to take on San Jose State (2-16, 0-7 MW) on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m. (MT).
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Weekly Aggie Update

WEEKLY AGGIE UPDATE - JANUARY 16, 2023. Tue., Jan. 17 --- UNLV, 7 p.m. (MWN) Sat., Jan. 21 --- SAN JOSÉ STATE, 4 p.m. (MWN) • Utah State men's basketball (14-4, 3-2 MW) continues Mountain West play this week with a pair of home games as it hosts UNLV (12-5, 1-4 MW) on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., and San José State (12-6, 3-2 MW) on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. USU is 12-34 all-time against the Rebels, including an 8-13 home record, and 68-22 all-time against the Spartans, including a 39-4 home record. Both games will be streamed live on the MW Network and available at www.utahstateaggies.com/watch.
LOGAN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
247Sports

Isaiah Perez enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Transfer Portal window will close on Wednesday of this week. Even though it has been open for several weeks and many BYU players have already entered the portal, there are still players who are mulling their futures and trying to make decisions for their future. Today, BYU defensive lineman Isaiah Perez announced that he will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.
PROVO, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Men’s Tennis Announces Signing of Nuno Pinheiro

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State men's tennis head coach Aaron Paajanen has announced the signing of Nuno Pinheiro, who will be joining the team for the dual match season. "We are excited to welcome Nuno to the team and to Utah State this spring," Paajanen said. "Nuno is a talented player and a hard worker who loves to compete."
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Small but consistent: BYU student-led project uncovers forgotten history of students of color

PROVO — It's not often that college students expand and change the historical record, but that's exactly what's happening at Brigham Young University. Until recently, it was widely accepted that BYU's first African American student didn't attend the university until the 1960s. That changed when recent BYU graduate Grace Soelberg started to examine copies of the BYU yearbook from 1911 to 1985. Her research uncovered the identity of BYU's first Black student, Norman Wilson — a master's student studying agricultural economics who attended the university from 1937-1939. She also found evidence that BYU has had a small but consistent population of students of color.
PROVO, UT
kvnutalk

New American Task Force to convene in Cache County on Jan. 24 – Cache Valley Daily

CACHE COUNTY – Members of the state’s New Americans Task Force will convene in Logan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That meeting is part of a statewide effort to develop a comprehensive strategy to maximize New Americans’ economic opportunities, social integration and civic potential in an effort to build a robust economy and a community of belonging, according to County Executive David Zook, a member of the task force.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with Starry

PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist with Starry. Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with …. PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist...
TOOELE, UT
kjzz.com

Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns

SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

