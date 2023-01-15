Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
TechRadar
Now's the time to buy an iPad 10.2 - the Apple tablet falls to its cheapest price ever
When it comes to powerful and affordable tablets, it doesn't get much better than the Apple iPad 10.2. And you can now get Apple's premium entry-level slate for its lowest price ever. This bargain is over at Best Buy, where the iPad 10.2 has tumbled to $249.99 (opens in new...
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Phone Arena
Apple's beastly 12.9" iPad Pro is ready to land in your lap after huge clearance discount
Apple took the tablet world by storm in 2021 by equipping the iPad Pro with a desktop-grade chip. The highest-end model, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, was quite expensive at launch, but trusty Best Buy has snipped $300 off its price. The 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is undeniably one of the...
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A14 5G is already available for purchase
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While we're all eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Galaxy S23 series in just a few weeks, Samsung isn't waiting around to kick off its phone launches for 2023. As announced at CES last week, the Galaxy A14 5G is the company's latest ultra-affordable smartphone, one that looks to be as impressive and capable as its predecessor. It's hitting store shelves today, providing an impressive option for budget-conscious shoppers as we head into a new year.
The Verge
Here’s how to preorder Apple’s new HomePod
Shortly after announcing a new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and a revamped Mac Mini, Apple has announced a new full-size HomePod, which includes a host of upgrades and will begin shipping on February 3rd. We haven’t reviewed the new model yet, but preorders for the $299 device are available now through Apple, Adorama, Best Buy, and B&H Photo if you’re eager to adopt Apple’s latest smart speaker ahead of its release.
Phone Arena
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not expected to arrive before August but the leaks surrounding the device have started to intensify. Over the weekend we saw a report that said that the phone will adopt a new hinge technology to help the device fold flat and eliminate the crease. It appears that the rumors were spot on as Samsung apparently showed a prototype at CES 2023 that folds without a gap.
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
ZDNet
Everything you need to know about Apple's VR/AR headset
The Apple mixed-reality headset refers to Apple's take on virtual/augmented reality headsets. Apple's rendition will serve the same functions as the headsets that are on the market now, but it will likely house more advanced technology. The existence of the headset has not been confirmed by Apple; however, Apple analysts and aficionados have been keeping a close eye on Apple's activities and have been able to dig up clues about the headset's specs. Here is everything we know.
MySanAntonio
Apple delays AR glasses, plans cheaper mixed-reality headset
Apple is still planning to unveil its first mixed-reality headset this year, but an even more important follow-up product - lightweight augmented-reality glasses - has been postponed because of technical challenges. The company had originally hoped to release the AR glasses after the debut of its mixed-reality headset, which combines...
Apple Reportedly Puts AR Glasses On Back Burner As It Plots Less Expensive, Mixed-Reality Headset
Shifting strategy in favor of an affordable mixed-reality headset, Apple may be refocusing plans away from the rumored AR glasses reportedly in production.
Samsung's new 200MP camera sensor will probably be inside Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor will almost certainly be inside the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra
TechRadar
Apple replacing its AR glasses with a cheaper VR headset is the right call
This year, Apple is expected to launch its first cross-reality (XR) device in the form of a long-rumored VR headset, and in 2024 or 2025, it was believed the tech giant would follow up with a pair of AR glasses. Those plans appear to have been put on hold, however, with new reports indicating that Apple will instead focus its efforts on a more budget-friendly VR headset.
Apple Insider
Apple focusing on mixed-reality headset, high-end shelved for now
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has allegedly shelved its idea for lightweight and higher end augmented reality glasses, and is instead choosing to focus on the yet unannounced mixed-reality headset for the mass-market. Apple's AR glasses often referred...
One of the best Samsung 2-in-1 laptops is now $500 off at Best Buy
Best Buy January sales are offering the best 2-in-1 laptop you can buy with a $500 discount — here's why the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is worth your money.
CNET
Apple Said to Postpone Development of Augmented Reality Glasses
Apple plans to release a mixed-reality headset this year, but it's indefinitely postponed the development of its lightweight augmented-reality glasses due to technical challenges, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Apple's AR glasses were expected to be released after the debut of its mixed-reality headset, which combines elements of both augmented reality and...
The Verge
Apple reportedly shelved its plans to release AR glasses any time soon
Another Apple rumor from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman focuses on the company’s efforts to create game-changing augmented reality glasses that could make picking up your iPhone obsolete — if they’re ever built. The race to develop consumer-friendly AR glasses is in full swing, despite notable misfires like...
Apple delays development of AR glasses indefinitely: report
Apple has delayed releasing augmented-reality glasses indefinitely but will continue to develop a mixed-reality headset that will be unveiled this spring.
Comments / 0