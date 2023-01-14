Read full article on original website
Best free Color Mixing apps and online tools for Windows 11/10
We are going to list down the best free color-mixing apps and websites in this post. A color mixer tool lets you virtually blend two or more colors into a single color and find out its color code to use in your design projects. These color mixers are especially helpful...
Boston Dynamics' Atlas can now pick and toss items, just like humans
With a stylized celebration to celebrate at the end.
How to open and use Print Management Tool in Windows 11/10
The Print Management Tool is a utility of Windows 11 that enables you to install and manage printers in an organization or for your personal use. This app will provide you with a platform that has an easy-to-use interface allowing you to keep printing-related work hassle-free. However, few users know about this tool and how to open and use the Print Management Tool in Windows 11. Therefore, in this article, we are going to discuss this in detail.
How to remove red dot on Discord icon?
Discord is a VoIP and messaging platform that offers users the ability to communicate using video and voice calls using servers. The platform is very common among gamers and has gained massive popularity in a brief period. However, recently users have been complaining about the red dot on the Discord icon in the taskbar. This post shows how to remove it.
Best free User Persona Tools and Templates
Here is a list of the best free User Persona Tools and Templates to create customer, buyer, or user personas. A user persona is basically a UX design that defines your target customers. It consists of traits, goals, demographic information, and other qualities of the target audience. Using it, you can understand your customers better and enhance your business and services.
How to add Troubleshoot Compatibility to Context Menu on Windows 11/10
On your computer running Windows 10 or Windows 11 or newer version, some older games or apps created for earlier versions of Windows might run poorly or even not run at all. PC users can try running the games/apps in Compatibility Mode or run the Program Compatibility Troubleshooter to detect and fix common compatibility problems on their devices. In this post, we walk you through the steps on how to Add or Remove Troubleshoot Compatibility on the Context Menu in Windows 11/10.
Best free Online SVG Chart generator tools
If you are looking for a free online tool to generate SVG charts, this post will interest you. Here, we will be listing the best free online SVG chart generator websites that allow you to create several types of charts in SVG format. SVG charts are preferred by designers to...
How do I know which Chrome tab is using the most memory?
Do you want to know which Chrome tab is using the most memory on your Windows computer? Chrome is quite notorious for taking up a lot of system resources. In fact, if you’ve several tabs open in Chrome and you take a look in the Task Manager, it may show you 100% RAM, CPU, or Disk usage by Chrome.
Fix Windows cannot find Powershell.exe
PowerShell is an open-source scripting language and is used as a Shell to control the computer with commands from a Command-Line Interface (CLI). This tool is useful to automate your tasks and manage a variety of Windows settings from the command line. However, when some users tried opening the app, they encountered “Windows cannot find powershell.exe”. In this article, we will learn about the troubleshooting and real cause of this issue.
The request is not supported when opening programs or apps in Windows 11/10
You may get the error prompt stating The request is not supported when you boot up your computer, or as most especially reported when you try opening or launching programs or apps like the Device Manager, Services console, Skype, Teams, and other Microsoft Store apps or non-Store apps on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC. This post provides solutions to this error.
How to clear Discord cache on Windows, iPhone, Android, Mac
After being used for some time, any app accumulates many cache files. While they make the app faster, with time, it becomes outdated and can cause issues. The Discord app is no exception, and since it relies heavily on cached files, it’s a good idea to clear the cache occasionally. This post will share steps to help you to clear the Discord cache on Windows, iPhone, Android, and Mac.
How to backup TPM key on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will explain how to back up TPM key on Windows 11/10. TPM or Trusted Platform Module is a hardware component (security chip) installed within the motherboard of a desktop computer or laptop. The main function of TPM is to safely store confidential information of a system, such as authentication credentials, digital certificates, and encryption keys.
