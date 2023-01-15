Read full article on original website
Who is Austin Armstrong? Alabama’s new defensive coach
A public announcement should come soon on Alabama football’s latest defensive coaching hire, but social media makes it appear that we have a done deal. Sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Austin Armstrong would be a defensive position coach on Nick Saban’s staff. Several reports came afterward on him being expected to join the Crimson Tide. He is now on campus helping in recruiting, and his Twitter profile photo has the scripted “A” logo on it. Armstrong comes over as a young, innovative defensive coordinator from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Nate Oats: Darius Miles’ previous ‘personal matter’ unrelated to arrest
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday that junior Darius Miles’ four-game absence for a “personal matter” in recent weeks was unrelated to his arrest Sunday for murder. “He actually went back home to [Washington] D.C. to deal with the personal matter that he was...
BH tabs past Auburn football coaching staff target a Tide DC candidate
A former Auburn football defensive coordinator target has been linked by Bama Hammer’s Ronald Evans to the vacant Alabama Crimson Tide DC role under Nick Saban in the aftermath of Pete Golding’s departure to Ole Miss. Former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who was mentioned for...
Auburn visit 'different in a good way' for 2024 DE
Auburn's undergone a good bit of change in the last several months. Even with that change, one thing's been constant — Malik Blocton's interest in Auburn. He made the school his first stop ahead of three scheduled visits for the month of January, taking a trip to the Plains for an unofficial visit Saturday.
Rivals 250 QB 'enjoyed every part' of Auburn visit
Auburn rolled out the red carpet for Walker White. The entire coaching staff welcomed the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the country to Auburn Saturday, as the 6-foot-3 Little Rock, Ark., native made an unofficial visit. He felt the love the Tigers showed him and it's got his attention. "It...
2025 Rivals100 DL Justus Terry commits to Georgia
Georgia has landed one of the top in-state prospects in the 2025 class. Justus Terry committed to Georgia on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman from Manchester, GA, is ranked as the No. 73 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Terry first gained notoriety last summer for a viral...
Tracking the transfers
AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2022-23 season has taken off with nine departures and 12 incoming since the end of the season. The first deadline to enter the portal and be eligible to play this fall is Jan. 18. There is a second opportunity for players to enter the portal May 1-15.
Auburn lands in-state PWO running back Christian Burnette
The Auburn Tigers are rounding out their loaded running back room with an in-state back.
Look: Auburn defensive line coach took his group to dinner
Jeremy Garrett is getting to know his defensive linemen.
Pearl: Berman 'a blessing' off bench
AUBURN | Lior Berman never knows when his time will come. In 17 games this season, the guard has appeared in just eight. But on Saturday against Mississippi State, with the number of available Auburn players dwindling, Berman was a heavy part of the rotation, including down the stretch in the Tigers' 69-63 victory.
Coach: Alabama 'grieving' after teammate charged with murder
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through “kind of a grieving process” after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus. Speaking at a news conference, Oats said he couldn’t discuss any specifics related to the case. He said he spoke with Miles’ mother multiple times Sunday, and met with the team that night. “I thought it was important that we were all here and around to support one another through this situation,” Oats said. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said the shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the Strip, a student-oriented business district near the Tuscaloosa campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it
There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Alabama native was on phone with girlfriend tornado flipped 18-wheeler
An Alabama native was right behind a flipping 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon when a suspected tornado passed across the road on which he was driving. He thought it was going to die. Alex Combs said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he saw the tractor-trailer begin to flip,...
Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
