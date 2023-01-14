ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Northern defeats Southern, 67-60

OAKLAND — History was made on Friday night in Ram Arena as the Northern Huskies’ boys’ basketball team defeated the Southern Rams, 67-60. It was the first time since Feb. 12, 2016, that the Huskies defeated the Rams in boys’ basketball. In that season, Northern swept Southern in the two-game regular-season series.
OAKLAND, CA
No. 16 Auburn beats LSU 67-49, extends win streak to 4 games

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams each scored 14 points to lead No. 16 Auburn to its fourth straight victory in a 67-49 win over LSU on Wednesday night. KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal scored 16 points apiece for LSU (12-6, 1-5 Southeastern Conference),...
BATON ROUGE, LA
No. 16 Auburn 67, LSU 49

AUBURN (15-3) Broome 2-5 0-2 4, Ja.Williams 6-13 1-1 14, Flanigan 3-6 0-0 8, Green 5-14 3-3 14, Jasper 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 2-7 2-2 8, Cardwell 2-3 0-2 4, Berman 3-4 1-1 8, Donaldson 0-1 0-0 0, Traore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-59 7-11 67.
AUBURN, WV

