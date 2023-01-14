OAKLAND — History was made on Friday night in Ram Arena as the Northern Huskies’ boys’ basketball team defeated the Southern Rams, 67-60. It was the first time since Feb. 12, 2016, that the Huskies defeated the Rams in boys’ basketball. In that season, Northern swept Southern in the two-game regular-season series.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams each scored 14 points to lead No. 16 Auburn to its fourth straight victory in a 67-49 win over LSU on Wednesday night. KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal scored 16 points apiece for LSU (12-6, 1-5 Southeastern Conference),...
