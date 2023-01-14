Read full article on original website
Sporting News
NHL midseason awards 2023: Connor McDavid, Adam Fox, Linus Ullmark headline winners at halfway point
The 2022-23 NHL season is officially halfway over. Every club has played its 41st game, meaning there are 40 or fewer games to go before the playoffs. While the NHL awards won't be announced for another few months, the races have already begun with the Twitter arguments and discussions in full swing.
Yardbarker
Timo Meier drawing interest from Rangers?
Mike McKenna was joined by Frank Seravalli to talk about the latest on the New York Rangers and Timo Meier on the latest episode of "Daily Faceoff Live." Mike McKenna: Patrick Kane has long been linked to the New York Rangers as a potential trade deadline fit, but do the Rangers have their eye on any other right-wingers who could possibly land in their top six?
Yardbarker
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
Yardbarker
Evander Kane set to return for Oilers vs. Kraken
Kane suffered a horrific and gruesome wrist cut injury back on Nov. 8 in a freak accident that saw Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon step on Kane’s wrist after he fell to the ice. Kane was rushed to the hospital and has missed the last 31 games. He will provide a major boost to the forward group. He's notched 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season.
The Hockey Writers
How NHL Teams Fall From the Top
The goal in the NHL is to win the Stanley Cup. A few teams come close, but those that win the Cup or put together great seasons worthy of winning it, often regress or fall apart the next season. In 2021, the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, and Vegas Golden...
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored...
NHL
Mailbag: Karlsson trade options for Sharks; Tolvanen potential for Kraken
Here is the Jan. 18 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Where would you put the odds of Erik Karlsson being traded between these three possibilities: Before the trade deadline this season, sometime between the end of this season and the trade deadline next season, or not traded at all? -- @BleedingTeal.
Player to Watch Dylan Larkin – The Captain looks to snag a win against the Defending Stanley Cup Champions
The Detroit Red Wings are hitting the road for a trip out west for three games starting this afternoon, with a notable 3:00 p.m. puck drop against the Colorado Avalanche. This is the Wings’ first matchup against Colorado this season. Last season the Wings went 0-2-0 against the Champions, being outscored 12-5.
FOX Sports
Verhaeghe powers Panthers to 4-1 win over struggling Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday for their third win in four games. Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for his fourth win in five starts.
A salary cap deep dive for the Ottawa Senators
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs send Pontus Holmberg to the Marlies and their possible reasoning for doing so
The first thing that needs to noted that Holmberg has seemingly established himself as an everyday bottom six player in the NHL. He doesn’t look out of place and in fact, he looks capable of taking on more than he’s been doing from time to time. There’s no knock on him.
NHL
NEWS: Game Time Adjusted for Blackhawks, Sharks Game on Feb. 25
The away game on Feb. 25 against the San Jose Sharks will now start at 9 p.m. CT. The NHL announced on Wednesday that the game time on Saturday, Feb. 25 between the Blackhawks and Sharks at SAP Center has been changed. The game will now start at 9 p.m....
Toews 'sees the writing on the wall' on possibility of being traded
Ever since the Blackhawks started their rebuild, there has been plenty of trade speculation surrounding their two long-term veterans, including captain Jonathan Toews. He acknowledged to NBC Sports Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis that he hasn’t sat down with GM Kyle Davidson to discuss if he’ll be willing to waive his trade protection and leave the only franchise he has played for over a 15-year NHL career. He indicated that as of yet, he hasn’t decided what’s next for him:
Panthers recall former first-round pick
After waiving Zac Dalpe over the weekend, the Florida Panthers have replaced him on the roster with Grigori Denisenko. The young forward is expected to play with Eetu Luostarinen and Nick Cousins this afternoon when the Panthers take on the Buffalo Sabres. Denisenko, 22, was the 15th overall pick in...
