San Jose, CA

Yardbarker

Timo Meier drawing interest from Rangers?

Mike McKenna was joined by Frank Seravalli to talk about the latest on the New York Rangers and Timo Meier on the latest episode of "Daily Faceoff Live." Mike McKenna: Patrick Kane has long been linked to the New York Rangers as a potential trade deadline fit, but do the Rangers have their eye on any other right-wingers who could possibly land in their top six?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Evander Kane set to return for Oilers vs. Kraken

Kane suffered a horrific and gruesome wrist cut injury back on Nov. 8 in a freak accident that saw Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon step on Kane’s wrist after he fell to the ice. Kane was rushed to the hospital and has missed the last 31 games. He will provide a major boost to the forward group. He's notched 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season.
The Hockey Writers

How NHL Teams Fall From the Top

The goal in the NHL is to win the Stanley Cup. A few teams come close, but those that win the Cup or put together great seasons worthy of winning it, often regress or fall apart the next season. In 2021, the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, and Vegas Golden...
NHL

Mailbag: Karlsson trade options for Sharks; Tolvanen potential for Kraken

Here is the Jan. 18 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Where would you put the odds of Erik Karlsson being traded between these three possibilities: Before the trade deadline this season, sometime between the end of this season and the trade deadline next season, or not traded at all? -- @BleedingTeal.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

Verhaeghe powers Panthers to 4-1 win over struggling Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday for their third win in four games. Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for his fourth win in five starts.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

A salary cap deep dive for the Ottawa Senators

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
OTTAWA, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Toews 'sees the writing on the wall' on possibility of being traded

Ever since the Blackhawks started their rebuild, there has been plenty of trade speculation surrounding their two long-term veterans, including captain Jonathan Toews. He acknowledged to NBC Sports Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis that he hasn’t sat down with GM Kyle Davidson to discuss if he’ll be willing to waive his trade protection and leave the only franchise he has played for over a 15-year NHL career. He indicated that as of yet, he hasn’t decided what’s next for him:
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers recall former first-round pick

After waiving Zac Dalpe over the weekend, the Florida Panthers have replaced him on the roster with Grigori Denisenko. The young forward is expected to play with Eetu Luostarinen and Nick Cousins this afternoon when the Panthers take on the Buffalo Sabres. Denisenko, 22, was the 15th overall pick in...
FLORIDA STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

