2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
John Willie Littles
Mr. John Willie Littles, age 61, entered rest, Monday, January 16, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Margo Littles, Statesboro, GA; his daughters, Sheena Littles and Toya (Inesha) Littles, both of Statesboro, GA; sisters, Ida Wigfall, Statesboro, GA and Vonnie Fair, Glenville, GA; grandchildren, Zyir Littles, Malachi Harley, Sh’Keema Jackson, Markell Jackson and Heaven Keeby all of Statesboro, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
Hollis Ray Tremble
Mr. Hollis Ray Tremble, passed into eternal rest on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical University Heart and Vascular Center, Savannah, Georgia after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Mr. Tremble was a former employee of...
Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg
Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg, loving husband and father, died peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gentilly Gardens, Statesboro. Craig was born on December 3, 1937 to Langdon C. and Anna (Dresser) Kellogg in Westfield, Massachusetts. After graduating from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg Florida, he went on to study chemistry at Georgia Tech where he received his doctorate in 1963.
Police: Human remains found near Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
Sheriff's office presence in Portal
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal. Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area. Sheriff’s office presence in Portal. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid...
Linda (Ruffin) Saxton Ferrell
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Linda Ruffin Saxton Ferrell. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” II Timothy 4:7-8.
8th annual Behold, Here Cometh the Dreamer is Jan. 19 at the Emma Kelly Theater
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a grand dream and expressed that dream eloquently. In fact, many who share in that dream will be participating in a spoken word celebration at the Emma Kelly Theater on the Thursday after Martin Luther King Day in Statesboro. The 8th annual...
SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department. The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged...
Sylvia Williams
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Sylvia Williams. Ms. Sylvia Williams, age 63, of Statesboro, GA., passed peacefully away on Monday, January 16, 2023 after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native and...
Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation
UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
Charles Shepard
Charles Jerry Shepard, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Westwood Nursing Center in Statesboro, Georgia. Charles was born on March 8, 1942, to the late Charles Lesley Shepard and Garnet Virginia Berry in Lesage, West Virginia. Mr. Shepard proudly served in the United States Army as...
U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired. Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination. According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without...
Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and run puts son in critical condition
Tonight a Hardeeville family is in need of answers after their son suffered severe brain damage in a hit and run accident on Friday. they tell news 3, the driver left the teenager on the side of the road and sped away. Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and...
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County. It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the...
Richmond Hill home explosion case possibly moving up to state, federal level
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, a home on the 100 block of Demeries Lake Lane exploded and now the investigation could be headed to the state and federal level. On Wednesday, Matthew Kent, the PIO of Bryan County, told WSAV News 3 that the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department is waiting […]
City Council annexes 41 acres off Beasley road into city
In Tuesday nights regular bi-monthly meeting of the Statesboro City Council on January 17, 2023 the council chambers were standing room only with citizens. The majority of the citizens were opposed to the annexation of 41 acres of land. The land is owned by the Franklin and Rocker families located behind Bel-Air subdivision which the Franklin and Rocker families developed. After over an hour of discussion and multiple citizens speaking against and in favor of the project the City voted to approve the annexation.
Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
Armed person detained on Coleman Street in Portal
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been detained after an incident involving an armed person caused lockdowns in Portal. Bulloch County deputies responded to Coleman Street for a distraught man walking around outside with a handgun. The sheriff’s office said the...
Cathy Lynn Lamberd
Cathy Lynn Lamberd, age 64, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Health University in Savannah, Ga. Cathy was a nurse for 30 years having begun her career at Bulloch Memorial Hospital and eventually moving to East Georgia Regional Hospital after it was completed. She enjoyed working in all...
