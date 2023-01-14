Read full article on original website
Related
breezejmu.org
Morse, Freidel bounce back after private shootaround
For three straight games in the thick of Sun Belt Conference play, JMU’s leading 3-point shooters, redshirt senior guard Vado Morse and redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel, struggled mightily to shoot the basketball. In these games — in which the Dukes went 0-3 — the two shot a combined...
NBC 29 News
UVA Baseball season off to strong start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
breezejmu.org
JMU track and field places first in Marshall Classic
JMU track and field finished first in the Marshall Classic on Saturday, winning four event titles. Placing first in the 400-meter dash, 4x400m relay, mile run and triple jump, the Dukes defeated Marshall overall by one point, 193-192. JMU controlled the 400m dash, sweeping the event. Sophomore Sofia Lavreshina finished...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices falling in state
Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
Augusta Free Press
Finally! Waynesboro receives $3.9M grant to develop property near exit 96
The City of Waynesboro was one of 22 localities to receive a Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grant for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center. The city received a grant in the amount of $3,911,144. NCTC is located on the southeast edge of the city on Delphine Avenue near Interstate...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia tractor-trailer driver dies in icy Highland County crash
A tractor-trailer driver who lost control of his vehicle in icy conditions on Route 220 in Highland County early Tuesday died from injuries suffered in the crash. Virginia State Police are reporting that Thomas Mark Burgoyne, 65, of Franklin, W.Va., died in the 6:15 a.m. accident. Burgoyne was driving a...
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
WHSV
Crash causes delay on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
Greene resident arraigned in Madison Circuit Court; bench trial set for March 22
A Dyke man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase following a routine traffic stop back on September 3, 2022 waived formal arraignment, Wednesday, in Madison County Circuit Court. Brandon William Fitzner, 29, pled not guilty to three felony counts and three misdemeanor charges. The alleged charges include: Two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II drugs; Reckless Driving – disregard police command to stop; eluding; Driving on a revoked license; Reckless driving – endangering life or limb of another; Possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a summary of events Virginia State Police Trooper TR Yowell attempted to stop Fitzner’s white sedan on U.S. Route 29 North near Prince Michel Vineyard because the...
capitalbnews.org
There’s a New COVID-19 Variant Spreading. Here’s What We Know.
President Joe Biden might have declared, “The pandemic is over,” but a new Omicron subvariant is a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us. The new culprit behind a rise in COVID-19 cases is the XBB.1.5 variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, XBB.1.5 represents over 27% of COVID-19 cases nationwide.
‘I saw the storm coming:’ Griffin neighbors remember watching as tornado causes chaos at Walmart
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Neighbors in Griffin watched as a scary situation unfolded on Thursday when a tornado hit a Walmart. The EF-3 storm tossed around carts and other debris outside the building and lifted portions of the roof off the store. Friday night, the clean-up process was underway in...
theriver953.com
Front Royal power outage affects thousands
Jan. 17 at 6 a.m. approximately 1,100 homes and businesses on the southside of Front Royal suffered a complete power loss. The power loss affected the citizens and businesses as well as Warren County Public Schools who delayed their opening by 2 hours. Front Royal reports that power was lost...
Comments / 1