breezejmu.org

Morse, Freidel bounce back after private shootaround

For three straight games in the thick of Sun Belt Conference play, JMU’s leading 3-point shooters, redshirt senior guard Vado Morse and redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel, struggled mightily to shoot the basketball. In these games — in which the Dukes went 0-3 — the two shot a combined...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Baseball season off to strong start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU track and field places first in Marshall Classic

JMU track and field finished first in the Marshall Classic on Saturday, winning four event titles. Placing first in the 400-meter dash, 4x400m relay, mile run and triple jump, the Dukes defeated Marshall overall by one point, 193-192. JMU controlled the 400m dash, sweeping the event. Sophomore Sofia Lavreshina finished...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
HARRISONBURG, VA
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
wsvaonline.com

Gas prices falling in state

Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

New monuments must mean more than memorialization

Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
Inside Nova

VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville

A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Crash causes delay on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
HARRISONBURG, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Greene resident arraigned in Madison Circuit Court; bench trial set for March 22

A Dyke man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase following a routine traffic stop back on September 3, 2022 waived formal arraignment, Wednesday, in Madison County Circuit Court. Brandon William Fitzner, 29, pled not guilty to three felony counts and three misdemeanor charges. The alleged charges include: Two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II drugs; Reckless Driving – disregard police command to stop; eluding; Driving on a revoked license; Reckless driving – endangering life or limb of another; Possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a summary of events Virginia State Police Trooper TR Yowell attempted to stop Fitzner’s white sedan on U.S. Route 29 North near Prince Michel Vineyard because the...
DYKE, VA
capitalbnews.org

There’s a New COVID-19 Variant Spreading. Here’s What We Know.

President Joe Biden might have declared, “The pandemic is over,” but a new Omicron subvariant is a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us. The new culprit behind a rise in COVID-19 cases is the XBB.1.5 variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, XBB.1.5 represents over 27% of COVID-19 cases nationwide.
GEORGIA STATE
theriver953.com

Front Royal power outage affects thousands

Jan. 17 at 6 a.m. approximately 1,100 homes and businesses on the southside of Front Royal suffered a complete power loss. The power loss affected the citizens and businesses as well as Warren County Public Schools who delayed their opening by 2 hours. Front Royal reports that power was lost...
FRONT ROYAL, VA

