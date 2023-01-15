ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement

Congratulations are in order for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker. Over the weekend, the prominent driver announced some major personal news. Natalie and her longtime boyfriend, Derek, got engaged over the Christmas holiday. "December 19th 2022 I said YES 💍🤍," Natalie announced on ...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop

Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
ringsidenews.com

Nia Jax Has No Interest In Wrestling Ever Again

Nia Jax was one of the most dominant female WWE Superstars in the company. Her time in NXT was nothing to write home about, as she was largely involved in random feuds against talent such as Asuka. She has been gone for a long time and clearly, fans haven’t seemed to miss her much. Now it seems Jax is done with wrestling for good.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
The Comeback

NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change

It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Racing News

NASCAR updates underwear rule

There’s been a slight change the NASCAR rulebook for 2023; Underwear brand comments. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. There’s already been a few minor rule changes ahead of the new season. Back in December, NASCAR updated the rule book regarding chassis shims. They reduced the...
MotorAuthority

Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction

A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Popculture

Wrestling Legend Black Warrior Dead at 54

Black Warrior, a professional wrestling legend who's known for competing in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, died last Tuesday, according to Wrestling Inc. He was 54 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. "The CMLL shares the grief that overwhelms the...
Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Reveals It Changed Its Safety Rules

With the 2023 NASCAR season less than a month away, there has been a change to the safety measures for drivers.  Jeff Gluck announced that NASCAR has made a few driver items mandatory instead of recommended.  Oddly enough, underwear have now become a mandatory item for NASCAR drivers. ...
RICHMOND, VA

