After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
A look back at Martin Luther King Jr.'s visits to Milwaukee
Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic impact was felt around the Cream City, as the activist visited Milwaukee several times during his life.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Something to Say: Legacy of MLK honored with program to help Milwaukee families talk about racism
Residents from all over Milwaukee participated in the learning experience “Something to Say,” an online program from January 14 to 16, that celebrated the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Organized as a partnership between Race & Faith and the Jewish Community Relations...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Public Schools service project at Carson Academy
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. believed in serving one's community. That is what Milwaukee Public Schools' MLK Day of Service is all about.
500 Black Tuxedos event showcases Milwaukee community
The goal of the annual 500 Black Tuxedo Event: dressing up young men to provide them a physical reminder of what they’re worth and what they can be.
CBS 58
CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield named '40 Under 40' recipient by Milwaukee Business Journal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield has been named a 2023 "40 Under 40" recipient by the Milwaukee Business Journal. The list recognizes outstanding Milwaukee-area professionals under the age of 40 who have become leaders in their communities. Porterfield was nominated by community members, friends and colleagues...
spectrumnews1.com
Racine schools changing approach for teaching early literacy
RACINE, Wis. — Kristie Cushman is a literacy coach for students in kindergarten through second grade in the Racine Unified School District. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Racine Unified School District was looking at literacy data from students. They planned to shift to a new approach called the “science of...
communityjournal.net
Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets
There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
milwaukeemag.com
Meet Milwaukee’s Future Municipal Port Director
Jackie Q. Carter has been selected by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to serve as Municipal Port Director. Pending Common Council approval, Carter would be the first women and person of color to serve in this role, according to a news release from City of Milwaukee. Carter would direct commercial and...
kenosha.com
Teen Center at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha putting its ‘Feel Good Fridge’ to good use
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha Teen Center has never smelled better these days. A new program designed...
CBS 58
Postal workers, friends, host celebration of life event in Milwaukee to honor USPS worker killed on duty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friends and coworkers of 44-year-old Aundre Cross, the USPS letter carrier who was shot and killed while on the job in December, gathered at the Skybox Sports Bar in Milwaukee Sunday night to celebrate his life. Many came to share jokes and memories, while wearing sweatshirts...
CBS 58
Local carpentry business finds temporary workshop after 'shady' renovation job
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local carpentry business has found a temporary workshop after what they call a shady renovation job. The company She Slangs Wood, which is female-owned, was born during the pandemic and has faced several hardships. That was until an area art company stepped in to help build a new future.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
Doctor who ran former abortion clinic in Milwaukee opens new center in Illinois
After a 10-year hiatus, Meg Larkin says she's back to helping women in their most vulnerable time of need.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
Locations north of Milwaukee will see a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain through the night with 2-5" of snow possible.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Third Ward Building Could Gain Apartments » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. A small Historic Third Ward building could gain apartments under a proposal from Wimmer Communities. The three-story building at 221 N. Water St. would have up to five apartments according to plans submitted to the Department of Neighborhood Services for preliminary review.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Look who's 6 on Jan. 18, 2023
MILWAUKEE - Look who is turning six years old on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
CBS 58
'I'm tired of staying home': Neighbors create safe walking group on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens of east side residents are connecting in hopes of making their daily walks a little safer. Community strolls are being organized through a new Facebook group after multiple incidents. The idea was sparked after several people recently posted in the East Side Neighborhood-Milwaukee Facebook page...
CBS 58
West Allis-West Milwaukee School District found in violation of bullying policy after 6th grader attacked by classmates
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District has been found to be in violation of its own policy on how to handle bullying. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ruling comes after a case involving a 6th grader with disabilities. The complaint lists numerous bullying...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted carjacking on Marquette campus
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Officials say around 3:15 p.m. Monday, two people approached a man near 22nd and Michigan and attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One person displayed a weapon – and the two people assaulted the victim.
CBS 58
New proposal could provide medical debt relief to thousands of residents in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One in four Americans have medical debt. A new resolution coming to the Milwaukee County board could alleviate that burden for nearly 67,000 people. The proposal would allocate $1.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward a new partnership between Milwaukee County...
