ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Racine schools changing approach for teaching early literacy

RACINE, Wis. — Kristie Cushman is a literacy coach for students in kindergarten through second grade in the Racine Unified School District. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Racine Unified School District was looking at literacy data from students. They planned to shift to a new approach called the “science of...
RACINE, WI
communityjournal.net

Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets

There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Meet Milwaukee’s Future Municipal Port Director

Jackie Q. Carter has been selected by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to serve as Municipal Port Director. Pending Common Council approval, Carter would be the first women and person of color to serve in this role, according to a news release from City of Milwaukee. Carter would direct commercial and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Third Ward Building Could Gain Apartments » Urban Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. A small Historic Third Ward building could gain apartments under a proposal from Wimmer Communities. The three-story building at 221 N. Water St. would have up to five apartments according to plans submitted to the Department of Neighborhood Services for preliminary review.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee attempted carjacking on Marquette campus

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Officials say around 3:15 p.m. Monday, two people approached a man near 22nd and Michigan and attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One person displayed a weapon – and the two people assaulted the victim.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy