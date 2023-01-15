Read full article on original website
DartmouthSports.com Athletes of the Week - Resnick & Groom
Newly minted Big Green athletes started 2023 with impressive victories on the snow and indoors on the courts. Sophomore Allie Resnick won her first collegiate carnival race at Bates last week and followed that up with a third-place finish in the slalom. Freshman Miles Groom brings his talent across the pond from Buckinghamshire, England to the Boss Tennis Center in Hanover, N.H. He defeated two Navy players in singles and picked up a doubles point with classmate Waleed Qadir.
Harvard’s Fast Start Sinks Dartmouth
HANOVER, N.H. — A rocky start for the Dartmouth women's basketball team proved costly in a 68-52 loss to Harvard in Ivy League action Monday night at Leede Arena. The Big Green outscored the Crimson in the third quarter before the two sides played to a stalemate in the fourth, but an 18-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome as Dartmouth dropped to 2-17 (0-5) and Harvard improved to 10-7 (0-5). Hot shooting continued forMekkena Boyd and Mia Curtis as the two juniors combined to shoot 6-of-9 from deep. Boyd posted a team-high 14 points, while Curtis followed with 10. Both shot better than 50 percent from the perimeter in Dartmouth's last outing against Penn. Harvard's Lola Mullaney dropped a game-high 24 and was one of two Crimson players to hit four 3-pointers (McKenzie Forbes), while Elena Rodriguez earned an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double. Harvard shot 50 percent or better from the field in all four quarters to finish at a 51.9 clip. Dartmouth bounced back from a low-scoring first half to shoot 63.6 percent in the third.
