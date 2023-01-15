HANOVER, N.H. — A rocky start for the Dartmouth women's basketball team proved costly in a 68-52 loss to Harvard in Ivy League action Monday night at Leede Arena. The Big Green outscored the Crimson in the third quarter before the two sides played to a stalemate in the fourth, but an 18-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome as Dartmouth dropped to 2-17 (0-5) and Harvard improved to 10-7 (0-5). Hot shooting continued forMekkena Boyd and Mia Curtis as the two juniors combined to shoot 6-of-9 from deep. Boyd posted a team-high 14 points, while Curtis followed with 10. Both shot better than 50 percent from the perimeter in Dartmouth's last outing against Penn. Harvard's Lola Mullaney dropped a game-high 24 and was one of two Crimson players to hit four 3-pointers (McKenzie Forbes), while Elena Rodriguez earned an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double. Harvard shot 50 percent or better from the field in all four quarters to finish at a 51.9 clip. Dartmouth bounced back from a low-scoring first half to shoot 63.6 percent in the third.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO