COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Julius Marble scored 19 points, Dexter Dennis had 11 points and 16 rebounds, and Texas A&M held off a late rally by Florida, defeating the Gators 54-52. The Aggies won their seventh straight game and have not lost since the starting lineup of Marble, Dennis, Henry Coleman, Wade Taylor and Tyrece Radford was established late last month. Riley Kugel's 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go got the Gators within one point for the first time in 34 minutes of play. Florida missed twice inside and Radford broke away for a dunk that gave the Aggies a 54-49 lead with four seconds left.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO