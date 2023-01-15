CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and SC State University have received a grant for a program to help South Carolina farmers with disabilities called AgrAbility. “What it’s basically about is to have a presence within South Carolina to help any type of farmer or any person that might have a disability want to either continue farming or want to get into farming,” said Lance Beecher, with Clemson Extension.

