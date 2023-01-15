Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck, report says
ATHENS, Ga. — (Above video was published Monday from Toccoa, Georgia.) Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said. A police report released Tuesday listed...
WYFF4.com
Wren High School football coach and AD Jeff Tate to retire
PIEDMONT, S.C. — After 42 years in high school athletics, Wren's Jeff Tate will retire as the school's head football coach and athletic director at the end of the school year. Tate spent the past 15 years at Wren, his alma mater, leading the Hurricanes to an 111-67 record...
WYFF4.com
Man and 7-year-old grandson meet Georgia football player hours before he was killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — As The University of Georgia community mourns the loss of a player and staffer killed in an early morning car crash, one fan and his grandson are grateful to have had one of the last interactions with redshirt sophomore Devin Willock. After attending the championship celebration...
WYFF4.com
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'
TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
WYFF4.com
Program designed to help farmers with disabilities coming to South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and SC State University have received a grant for a program to help South Carolina farmers with disabilities called AgrAbility. “What it’s basically about is to have a presence within South Carolina to help any type of farmer or any person that might have a disability want to either continue farming or want to get into farming,” said Lance Beecher, with Clemson Extension.
WYFF4.com
Christian music lovers can rejoice with Toby Mac, Crowder performing in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video is of the Wednesday morning headlines.) Whether you're a Christian music lover, rock fan, folk admirer or just like positive and uplifting tunes, a show set for Greenville this month is sure to raise spirits. Grammy Award-winning artist TobyMac brings his Hits Deep Tour...
WYFF4.com
Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
WYFF4.com
Multi-phase project begins, aims to ease navigation through GSP Airport
GREER, S.C. — The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District started itsthree-phase project at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport this week. The Terminal Roadway Improvement Project, or TRIP, will allow the airport to make roadway, curb and pedestrian enhancements to provide improved vehicle traffic flow and install necessary infrastructure that will allow the airport to continue to grow in the future.
WYFF4.com
Pot bust leads to seizure of car worth $100,000, Hart County deputies say
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies serving search warrants this week got more than they bargained for when they found more than 40 pounds of drugs and a car worth more than $100,000, officials said. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said deputies, with the help of agents from the Georgia...
WYFF4.com
How Kala Brown's disappearance uncovered a serial killer
ANDERSON, S.C. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. In August 2016, Kala Brown and her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, went missing in Upstate South Carolina. Weeks passed with no answers as to where the Anderson couple might be.
WYFF4.com
SC case featured in first episode of streaming true crime series
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The premiere episode of season 3 of ‘Hometown Tragedy’, a true-crime series on theVery Local app, focuses on the 2016 kidnapping case of Kala Brown and her boyfriend Charlie Carver of Anderson. The episode is available to stream now on the Very Local app.
WYFF4.com
Woman with large butcher knife causes disturbance Walgreens in SC, deputies say
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A woman armed with a large butcher knife at an Upstate Walgreens was detained Tuesday night after refusing to cooperate with authorities, according to deputies. Deputies said they were called to the store on Boiling Springs Road around 7:15 p.m. about a suspicious person with...
WYFF4.com
Upstate groups, cities pay tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF News 4 attended a few events Monday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. United Way of Greenville County hosted neighborhood cleanup events with volunteers Monday morning. We caught up with a crew at Mountain View Baptist Church in Greenville. They worked in groups, walking around...
WYFF4.com
Fentanyl, meth, marijuana found during traffic stop, shooting in South Carolina, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — New information was released Wednesday about the shooting that happened during a traffic stop in Greenville County Tuesday night. Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said deputies stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near St. Mark Road. Flood...
WYFF4.com
Man dragged by car, shot while trying to stop car thief, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was dragged by his own vehicle and shot while trying to stop another man from stealing his car, according to police. Graham Police say officers were called on Thursday for a report of a gunshot victim on College Street. (Video above: Morning headlines from...
WYFF4.com
Home invasion leaves man hospitalized with gunshot wound, deputies said
Upstate deputies are looking for suspects on Monday in a home invasion that sent one person to the hospital over the weekend. Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office deputies said they were called about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 1300 Block of Highway 56. They said when they arrived, they found...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases new information after deadly Spartanburg County shooting
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office released new information in the shooting death of a man over the weekend. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said an autopsy showed Christopher Humphries, 54, was shot in the lower abdomen and called his death a homicide. The shooting happened Sunday on Richland Street. The coroner said...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of woman found dead after Woodruff car fire
An Upstate coroner released new information Monday about a fire that killed a woman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Sheri Knox, 61, of Roebuck. The death was first reported Sunday morning as a car fire on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street, Clevenger said. MORE HEADLINES:
WYFF4.com
Upstate company gives new life to used glass
PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate business is giving a new life to your used glass. Bricolage Dynamics was founded by Upstate native Zeb Parsons in 2019. Since then, the company has moved from an operation in Parson’s home to a new facility in Pickens, giving the company more space and resources to recycle glass into sand.
WYFF4.com
Renfro Distribution in Clinton to start laying off employees ahead of closure, official says
CLINTON, S.C. — The closing of a business in Laurens County, South Carolina, will mean layoffs for about 100 employees. Renfro Distribution in Clinton will begin layoffs in March, and layoffs will be completed by end of June, according to Jonathan Coleman, the president and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation.
Comments / 0