Clemson, SC

Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck, report says

ATHENS, Ga. — (Above video was published Monday from Toccoa, Georgia.) Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said. A police report released Tuesday listed...
ATHENS, GA
Wren High School football coach and AD Jeff Tate to retire

PIEDMONT, S.C. — After 42 years in high school athletics, Wren's Jeff Tate will retire as the school's head football coach and athletic director at the end of the school year. Tate spent the past 15 years at Wren, his alma mater, leading the Hurricanes to an 111-67 record...
PIEDMONT, SC
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
ATHENS, GA
Program designed to help farmers with disabilities coming to South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and SC State University have received a grant for a program to help South Carolina farmers with disabilities called AgrAbility. “What it’s basically about is to have a presence within South Carolina to help any type of farmer or any person that might have a disability want to either continue farming or want to get into farming,” said Lance Beecher, with Clemson Extension.
CLEMSON, SC
Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
GREENVILLE, SC
Multi-phase project begins, aims to ease navigation through GSP Airport

GREER, S.C. — The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District started itsthree-phase project at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport this week. The Terminal Roadway Improvement Project, or TRIP, will allow the airport to make roadway, curb and pedestrian enhancements to provide improved vehicle traffic flow and install necessary infrastructure that will allow the airport to continue to grow in the future.
SPARTANBURG, SC
How Kala Brown's disappearance uncovered a serial killer

ANDERSON, S.C. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. In August 2016, Kala Brown and her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, went missing in Upstate South Carolina. Weeks passed with no answers as to where the Anderson couple might be.
ANDERSON, SC
Woman with large butcher knife causes disturbance Walgreens in SC, deputies say

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A woman armed with a large butcher knife at an Upstate Walgreens was detained Tuesday night after refusing to cooperate with authorities, according to deputies. Deputies said they were called to the store on Boiling Springs Road around 7:15 p.m. about a suspicious person with...
Upstate groups, cities pay tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF News 4 attended a few events Monday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. United Way of Greenville County hosted neighborhood cleanup events with volunteers Monday morning. We caught up with a crew at Mountain View Baptist Church in Greenville. They worked in groups, walking around...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Man dragged by car, shot while trying to stop car thief, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was dragged by his own vehicle and shot while trying to stop another man from stealing his car, according to police. Graham Police say officers were called on Thursday for a report of a gunshot victim on College Street. (Video above: Morning headlines from...
GRAHAM, NC
Coroner releases name of woman found dead after Woodruff car fire

An Upstate coroner released new information Monday about a fire that killed a woman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Sheri Knox, 61, of Roebuck. The death was first reported Sunday morning as a car fire on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street, Clevenger said. MORE HEADLINES:
WOODRUFF, SC
Upstate company gives new life to used glass

PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate business is giving a new life to your used glass. Bricolage Dynamics was founded by Upstate native Zeb Parsons in 2019. Since then, the company has moved from an operation in Parson’s home to a new facility in Pickens, giving the company more space and resources to recycle glass into sand.
PICKENS, SC

