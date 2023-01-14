Scot Sloan Returns to Appalachian State as the Mountaineers New Defensensive Coordinator

Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Turner Steps Down As Football Coach At Wilkes Central
Wilkes Central Head Football Coach Ron Turner has announced he is stepping down. Turner, a Taylorsville resident also was head football coach at Bunker Hill and an assistant at numerous area schools including Alexander Central. Image: Wilkes Central High School.
wfmynews2.com
Police chase from Boone into Wilkesboro
WILKESBORO, N.C. — A police chase started in Boone before crossing county lines and ending in Wilkes County around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15. A silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on US 421 South near Industrial Drive and was speeding and swerving in between lanes with no license plate.
Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
WXII 12
Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
Mount Airy News
Gettin’ ready for the big snow?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
860wacb.com
Newton Man Killed In Catawba County Accident
NEWTON – On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Saint James Church Road, and turned in front of a southbound 2016 Kia Optima.
carolinajournal.com
GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs
Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
Man accused of leading police on a chase in stolen tractor across Watauga County
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A TikTok video shows police patrol vehicles chasing a man on a John Deere tractor through Watauga County. The chase started in Boone near Three Forks Baptist Church, according to Boone police. The suspect, Ronnie Hicks, is accused of stealing the tractor and driving it recklessly on Highway 421, crashing into multiple vehicles.
Mount Airy News
Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works
Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to camper fire in Marion on Monday afternoon
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Faith Baptist Church Road Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire damaged a camper and vehicle before crews were able to extinguish the flames. According to officials, nobody was home during the fire, and no...
iredellfreenews.com
Zero Tolerance: I-SS superintendent, law enforcement officials taking hard stance against violence in schools
Iredell-Statesville Schools officials have worked strategically over the past few years to ensure that students, staff and visitors are safe while they are inside I-SS facilities. With funding approved by the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, the district has hardened schools against external threats — such as active shooters —...
FOX Carolina
‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
860wacb.com
Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties
27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened along East Maiden Road off of U.S. Highway 321 just after 6 a.m., which is just north of Lincolnton. The road was closed as investigators canvassed the scene.
WBTV
Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
Yadkin County woman accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkin County woman faces multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Nov. 14, the Jonesville Police Department was told about the rape of a child under 15. Investigators with the JPD and detectives with the YCSO found […]
860wacb.com
Woman Who’s Body Was Found Last Week In Catawba County Was Arrested Last Year In Alexander County
A body found last week in Catawba County turns out to be a woman who was arrested following a vehicle chase last September in Alexander County. Last Thursday the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a deceased person located near the intersection of Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street . The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Emily Elizabeth King of Hickory. The cause of King’s death remains under investigation and an autopsy is pending.
