16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt
The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater
After a display of peak athleticism during an epic finish to the Arkansas-Vanderbilt women’s college basketball game, one cameraman hilariously showed off his own version of coordination. The Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores had an absolutely insane ending to their game on Monday. Vanderbilt’s Marnelle Garraud drained three 3-pointers during the final 21 seconds of Read more... The post Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater appeared first on Awful Announcing.
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
bcsnn.com
FAU Takes Down WKU After the No. 24 Owls Receive First-Ever AP Top-25 Ranking
Monday was a monumental day for the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team. The Owls received their first ever top-25 ranking, by being named No. 24 in the Associated Press poll earlier this afternoon. FAU followed that up with a convincing 76-62 win over Western Kentucky, improving to 17-1 and...
atozsports.com
A perfect option for the Tennessee Vols entered the transfer portal on Monday and UT needs to pounce
Another day, another great transfer portal option for the Tennessee Vols. It seems like every day there’s a new defensive back that enters the NCAA transfer portal that would be perfect for Tennessee. And that was the case once again on Monday. TCU defensive back D’Arco Perkins-McAllister entered the...
atozsports.com
Why this past weekend shows Tennessee is now recruiting at a different level
Josh Heupel and Tennessee football just had a huge recruiting weekend. The first Junior Day since the end of an incredible 11-2 season saw a myriad of highly-rated recruits descend on Knoxville. And outside of having to watch a horrendous Vol basketball loss, all the attending recruits seemed to have a great time on campus. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, Zach Ragan and I dove into why this vital recruiting weekend shows that UT has taken a big step up in recruiting even though no players committed. Check it out by downloading the episode on your favorite podcast platform. And don’t forget, we’re also on YouTube!
a-z-animals.com
Discover Tennessee’s Coldest January on Record
The winter period is associated with temperature drops in most parts of the world, and. is no different. Middle Tennessee is the part of the state that gets coldest during winter. The average temperature in December drops to about 40.4 and 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. However, there are occasions when the temperature drops beyond the average levels, and parts of the state experience temperatures far below zero. This has happened several times in the history of Tennessee during some of the state’s coldest Januarys on record. This post details some of these remarkable temperature drops across different locations in Tennessee.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox17.com
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
chattanoogacw.com
Education leaders in Tennessee concerned for third grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- This year’s third grade class across Tennessee braces for change as the retention law is now in effect. This law only allows for third grade students who perform on grade level or higher for the English language arts section of the TCAP get to move on to fourth grade.
WKRN
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. Homicide investigation underway after...
TDOC death row inmate James Dellinger dies before execution date
A Tennessee death row inmate, James Dellinger, died Monday at Nashville’s Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
WKRN
TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody
Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested. TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken …. Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list, a man facing charges...
WKRN
TN missionary in Ukraine describes attacks
Don't engage with aggressive drivers to avoid road rage. Identity theft suspects accused of stealing thousands. Identity theft suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars from their victims. Crash involving semi on I-65N closes all lanes. A multi-vehicle crash on I-65 North near Armory Drive has caused all lanes to...
