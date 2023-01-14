ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

AL.com

No. 4 Alabama wins 7th straight on emotional night at Vanderbilt

The emotion was unmistakable Tuesday night in Nashville. There were a few tears wiped on warmups in the pregame shootaround on a heavy night for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team. The 78-66 win over Vanderbilt came just three days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder in what’s been a mentally taxing stretch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Awful Announcing

Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater

After a display of peak athleticism during an epic finish to the Arkansas-Vanderbilt women’s college basketball game, one cameraman hilariously showed off his own version of coordination. The Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores had an absolutely insane ending to their game on Monday. Vanderbilt’s Marnelle Garraud drained three 3-pointers during the final 21 seconds of Read more... The post Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater appeared first on Awful Announcing.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why this past weekend shows Tennessee is now recruiting at a different level

Josh Heupel and Tennessee football just had a huge recruiting weekend. The first Junior Day since the end of an incredible 11-2 season saw a myriad of highly-rated recruits descend on Knoxville. And outside of having to watch a horrendous Vol basketball loss, all the attending recruits seemed to have a great time on campus. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, Zach Ragan and I dove into why this vital recruiting weekend shows that UT has taken a big step up in recruiting even though no players committed. Check it out by downloading the episode on your favorite podcast platform. And don’t forget, we’re also on YouTube!
KNOXVILLE, TN
a-z-animals.com

Discover Tennessee’s Coldest January on Record

The winter period is associated with temperature drops in most parts of the world, and. is no different. Middle Tennessee is the part of the state that gets coldest during winter. The average temperature in December drops to about 40.4 and 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. However, there are occasions when the temperature drops beyond the average levels, and parts of the state experience temperatures far below zero. This has happened several times in the history of Tennessee during some of the state’s coldest Januarys on record. This post details some of these remarkable temperature drops across different locations in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge

A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. Homicide investigation underway after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody

Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested. TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken …. Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list, a man facing charges...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN missionary in Ukraine describes attacks

Don't engage with aggressive drivers to avoid road rage. Identity theft suspects accused of stealing thousands. Identity theft suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars from their victims. Crash involving semi on I-65N closes all lanes. A multi-vehicle crash on I-65 North near Armory Drive has caused all lanes to...
TENNESSEE STATE

