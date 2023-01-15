Read full article on original website
Digital tools to stay safe on the road
The snowstorm that delivered 19 inches of fresh powder over 24 hours was most welcome at the Telluride Ski Resort, and not at all on local roads. Indeed, highways and mountain passes throughout Southwest Colorado — Lizard Head Pass, U.S 550 between Purgatory and Ouray, Highway 65 (Grand Mesa), Wolf Creek Pass — were all closed Wednesday morning due to dangerous driving conditions. For drivers unaware of these safety closures, Wednesday morning travel was likely to come as a rude shock.
Thanks, TAR
As you all know, interest rates, inflation and real estate prices are sky high throughout America, but especially in Telluride. The fiscal responsibilities of owning one’s first home can be intimidating. Telluride is a special place that I have called home for the past 16 seasons. This small town gives me opportunities in more ways than I could have predicted, from the outdoor culture to the small-town culture. The community here is what makes it feel like home.
Learning on the fly
The oldest athletes in the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club (TSSC) are competing in various early season alpine and freestyle competitions where results determine national and international rankings. Not only are these athletes finding success on the slopes, but they’re also juggling school and family obligations, thereby setting a strong example for younger athletes in the club.
Commissioners uphold permit ruling
The arrival of winter thwarted a Hastings Mesa resident from creating a parking area adjacent to his property as well as an offer to plow a 1.4-mile stretch of county road to his property. His appeal of an administrative decision made by the county’s road and bridge supervisor Ryan Righetti to hold off until spring was upheld Wednesday morning by the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).
Dan McCorison to play The Livery
At 73, award-winning singer-songwriter-musician Dan McCorison, who will perform at The Livery in Norwood on Feb. 4, said he’s doing the best music he’s ever done. McCorison has earned four music awards in the past two years from the International Western Music Association (IWMA). In 2022, IWMA honored the Colorado-born artist with the Song of the Year for “Welcome to Wickenburg.” In 2021, McCorison won the Songwriter of the Year award, as well as the Traditional Album of the Year award, for his newest album, “Me and Les,” named for his friendship and songwriting partnership with award-winning lyricist and cowboy poet Les Buffham.
Lady Miners drop in, out-of-state pair
Her team having dealt Telluride’s girls a 44-7 defeat Saturday, Grand County (Moab, Utah) head coach Andrea Noyes could certainly empathize with the Lady Miners’ struggles this winter. After all, it wasn’t all that long ago when GCHS Girls’ Basketball was in a similar situation. Improving...
Weekly Planet Picks
1) Telluride chef Trang Pham hosts a Seasonal Supper at the Ah Haa School Wednesday, and stir-fried glass noodles and vegetables are on the menu. Class in session from 5:30-7 p.m; visit ahhaa.org to learn more. 2) Mountainfilm for Locals: ‘Power to the Planet,’ a series of short films from...
3 Norwood guys graduate lineman school
Three Norwood guys from the Class of 2022 celebrated their graduation from Northwest Linemen College over the weekend. Joshua Alexander, Cash Joseph and Brayden Magallon exhibited their skills in a linemen’s rodeo and walked the stage to receive their certificates. They follow the same path as Cael Spangler (Norwood...
More than books
One look at the online calendar for the Lone Cone Library in Norwood shows that there’s more going on there than reading, said library programming assistant Tabitha Rosa. This year, the library’s wellness programming is burgeoning with “different offerings, every single day of the week,” she said.
