Minnesota State

Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Is Minnesota’s Most Popular Home Decor Item in Your House?

According to a new survey, this home decor item is one that can be found in more homes in Minnesota than any other. Do you know what it is-- and do you have in your house?. My wife and I love to watch any of those home renovation shows on HGTV. In fact, we like them so much that we just subscribed to Discovery+, where you have access to EVERY reno show out there-- and there are a lot! Anyway, whenever they renovate ANY home, if that house is here in Minnesota, it should contain THIS item.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KROC News

Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling

Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

New reporters join KSTP, FOX 9 teams

Two Twin Cities television stations have recently welcomed new reporters. Renée Cooper joined the team at KSTP this week. Cooper previously worked for CBS stations in North Dakota and Illinois and will cover the Twin Cities area. Corin Hoggard has joined the team at FOX 9, where he'll also...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
