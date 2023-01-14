Read full article on original website
MLB
Yankees' rotation deserves as much hype as lineup
We know the Yankees can always hit, and will almost always hit home runs in big numbers. They’ve hit more home runs than any team in history, they just saw Aaron Judge break the Yankees and the American League home run record with 62 and they led the world in home runs again last season with 254. You always start there with the Yankees, with the best home run numbers. But what if they have the best starting pitching in the league this season?
MLB
What trade of team leader means for Marlins
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. How does a franchise go about replacing a mainstay?. The Marlins are trying to figure that out after dealing longtime shortstop Miguel...
MLB
These 7 players have a lot to prove in '23
It’s not that long ago when these seven players were among the very best in the baseball world. All-Stars, Cy Young contenders and even an MVP winner – they all appeared to be on the road to superstardom. But so much can change in this game over just...
MLB
Flaherty eyes bounceback with offseason work
ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty is often no match for the emotions stirring inside of him, even after purposefully working this offseason to improve his body language, get better control of his moods and mannerisms, as well as to celebrate his emergence from an injury-plagued stretch, rather than dwell on it. Try as he might, the talented Cardinals pitcher still struggles to keep his emotions from leaking outward.
MLB
White Sox ink No. 41 int’l prospect, plus son of Juan Uribe
The list of international prospects and players the White Sox have signed in recent years is long and noteworthy. Acquiring talent on the global market has become a staple of the organization, and the approach continues. The club on Monday announced it had agreed to a $700,000 deal with right-hander...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
MLB
5 potential infield targets for Red Sox
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In a month, the 2023 Red Sox will be gathered under the warm sun of Fort Myers, Fla. It stands to reason that some of the current holes on the roster will be filled by then.
MLB
Have Halos done enough this offseason?
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have certainly been busy this offseason, as they’ve made several moves in an attempt to bolster their depth heading into next season. They signed outfielder Brett Phillips to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million last week and have also signed left-hander Tyler Anderson, infielder Brandon Drury and reliever Carlos Estévez to multiyear deals, while also trading for outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela.
MLB
8 biggest surprises of 2022-23 Hot Stove season
You should not be surprised to be reading this. Every year, we run a list of the most surprising developments of the Hot Stove season, because every year a bunch of stuff happens that catches us off-guard. Though there is still plenty of time for more dumbfounding developments, let’s recap...
MLB
Hendriks has the North Side in his corner, too
CHICAGO -- Jameson Taillon was standing on first base in the fourth inning of his Pirates’ 8-2 loss to the Cubs on Sept. 7, 2017, having singled against Cubs starter Jon Lester at PNC Park, when Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo made an observation leading to one of the “coolest career moments” for the right-handed starter.
MLB
A peculiar ramification from the Correa deal
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Before the 2019-20 offseason, the largest free-agent contract handed out by the Twins’ front office had been the four years and $55 million dedicated to pitcher Ervin Santana before the '15 campaign.
MLB
Hot Stove & Cold Brews: Crew, fans share a night out
MILWAUKEE -- Manager Craig Counsell hopes Wednesday was the start of a more up-close and personal relationship between the Brewers and their fans. “The way life and the world has worked, we haven’t been able to do this, connect with our fans,” Counsell said at an event called Hot Stove & Cold Brews, an intimate reincarnation of the team’s pre-pandemic fanfest. “I think this year you’ll see much more of that from us.”
MLB
Which team is most likely to go worst to first?
Ten years ago, the Boston Red Sox won the World Series the year after they finished last in the American League East. So it can happen. There is hope for everyone. Why do we mention this? Because there were six teams who finished last in 2022, teams for whom just about everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. And while winning the World Series like the '13 Red Sox might be pushing it, the nice thing about finishing last is that, as the saying goes: There’s nowhere to go but up. Merely finishing fourth is an improvement for these six teams.
MLB
Sizing up Padres' (potentially elite) 'pen
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's impossible to predict bullpens. Relief pitchers are by far the sport's most volatile commodity, their performances notoriously fluctuating from year to year. And...
MLB
Cease passes on World Baseball Classic -- and here's why
CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease would be a coveted addition to any 2023 World Baseball Classic roster. The 27-year-old White Sox right-hander fanned 453 over 349 2/3 innings covering the last two seasons, posting a 2.20 ERA during the 2022 campaign and finishing second in the American League Cy Young voting. He was on the 50-man WBC interest list for Team USA and Team Israel, with Jewish heritage in his lineage, but in a Tuesday evening Zoom conference, Cease explained why he passed on this special opportunity.
MLB
Red Sox add catcher Alfaro on Minors deal (source)
The Red Sox have agreed to a Minor League deal with catcher Jorge Alfaro, a source told MLB.com's Ian Browne. The Red Sox, who have not confirmed the deal, would reportedly pay Alfaro $2 million if he is added to the Major League roster. The agreement would also include two opt-outs on June 1 and July 1 if he is not in the Majors on either date.
MLB
These are the Reds' options at shortstop
CINCINNATI -- As the Reds prepare for 2023 Spring Training, they have a few spots that appear up for grabs: Left field, center field, third base, the bullpen and the back two spots of the starting rotation all come to mind. None of those battles have piqued my interest more...
MLB
Inbox: Will Judge wear a 'C' on his uniform?
There are less than 30 days until Yankees pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Tampa, Fla. It’s a new year, and it’s time to dig in for a fresh look into the Yankees Inbox and see what you, the fans, are asking about:. Will Aaron Judge...
MLB
Why Bregman may be better than ever in '23
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman might very well be coming off the best year of his life, having gotten back on track with a second-half surge that helped Houston win its second World Series while his wife, Reagan, gave birth to the couple’s first child -- the aptly named Knox, whose father had quite a few (knocks) himself last year.
MLB
The Best Baseball Players Born on January 17
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for January 17:. Porter had a heck of a career, but as time passes it seems like he is lost in the shuffle among all-time greatest catchers. Porter ranks 23rd all-time among catchers with 40.8 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. For comparison’s sake, Buster Posey (44.9) and Yadier Molina (42.1) rank just ahead of him, but are probably ticketed for the Hall of Fame. Porter won World Series and NLCS MVP Awards with the Cardinals in 1982, helping St. Louis beat the Brewers in seven games. He finished third for AL Rookie of the Year with Milwaukee in 1973. He made the 1974 AL All-Star team with the Brewers and the AL All-Star team for three consecutive seasons (1978-80) with the Royals. He even finished in the top 10 for AL MVP in 1979 and 1980.
