thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Sean Payton would ‘absolutely’ consider this NFL opening

Sean Payton, who is up for numerous NFL coaching openings, delivered an extremely transparent interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports’ The Herd on Monday afternoon. Payton spoke at length with Cowherd, particularly about the Houston Texans’ job, one that he said he would “absolutely” consider.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Ohio State star makes extremely difficult decision

When the season officially ended for the Ohio State Buckeyes, many assumed star quarterback C.J. Stroud had an extremely easy decision to make regarding his future. After all, he was a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But Stroud did not make his draft decision hastily as rumors and reports began to surface that he was actually seriously considering a return to Ohio State. But ultimately, the allure of the NFL won out.
COLUMBUS, OH
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
nfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed nine players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thompson, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

New Browns coach makes bold claim

As Jim Schwartz was formally introduced as the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator on Wednesday, it didn’t take long for the former Detroit Lions head coach to make a bold claim about his new team and city. After having been the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator from 2016-20, Schwartz...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

John Harbaugh shockingly defends horrible clock management

During Sunday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was hit with plenty of criticism for his horrible clock management at the end of the game that cost the team precious seconds due to his refusal to call timeouts. But even after the game, he thinks it was the right call.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

NFL insider says Jeff Saturday hiring would be ‘mockery’

We don’t know yet if the Indianapolis Colts will hire Jeff Saturday as their full-time head coach following his miserable interim run, but if they do, one NFL insider thinks it will make a “mockery” of the head coach hiring process. While Saturday’s stint as an interim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To Extension

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a surprisingly successful season, finishing with a 9-8 record and making a playoff appearance. People wrote off the Seattle Seahawks before the season when the team traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and announced they would give the starting job to backup quarterback Geno Smith.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

New Cardinals GM delivers stern message to team

The Arizona Cardinals introduced new general manager Monti Ossenfort Tuesday, and he wasted no time delivering a stern message. “We’re going to focus on a completely unified message across the general manager, the head coach and ownership to what exactly we want to be as a football organization,” Ossenfort said.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecomeback.com

Nate Oats blasted for Ray Lewis move after player murder charge

It can’t be easy for any head coach to move on and continue leading a team after a player is arrested on murder charges, but Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats made quite a questionable move after Alabama player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder this week, speaking with a prominent figure who was once accused of murder himself.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Broncos speaking with 4 coaching candidates

The Denver Broncos put a lot of effort into seeing if Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh might be the right person to take over as their head coach. But now that Harbaugh is sticking with the Wolverines (for at least one more year) they’re shifting focus to the other candidates they’re scheduled to speak with this week.
DENVER, CO

