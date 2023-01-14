Johnathan Abram twists Deebo Samuel's ankle, leading to scuffle in Seahawks vs. 49ers game and questions of 'dirty' play

Trevor Lawrence embraced the role of missionary to Waffle House. The Jaguars quarterback led a remarkable comeback Saturday in Jacksonville, beating the Chargers 31-30 after falling behind 27-0, and celebrated the playoff victory with a number of teammates who had never before dined at the venerable Southern diner chain, plus significant others. Lawrence explained Tuesday that guard Brandon Scherff and backup quarterback E.J. Perry had never been to Waffle House. Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, did something unprecedented: she booked a reservation. “They were like, well, if you give us a heads-up, we can clear people out of one area. We’ve got a spot saved,”...

