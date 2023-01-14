Johnathan Abram twists Deebo Samuel's ankle, leading to scuffle in Seahawks vs. 49ers game and questions of 'dirty' play

Read full article on original website
Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Sean Payton would ‘absolutely’ consider this NFL opening
Sean Payton, who is up for numerous NFL coaching openings, delivered an extremely transparent interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports’ The Herd on Monday afternoon. Payton spoke at length with Cowherd, particularly about the Houston Texans’ job, one that he said he would “absolutely” consider.
NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the favored Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round by just one point, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now praying for another miracle. If they beat the No. 1 Super Bowl favorites – the Kansas City Chiefs – this coming Saturday, they’re going to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time in the 21st century. So, can they pull it off?
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
Colts coaching rumors: Latest news on Jeff Saturday, other candidates aiming for Indianapolis head coaching job
Who is going to saddle up — and settle down — with the Colts in 2023?. Colts owner Jim Irsay isn't exactly one to make the conventional hire, leading to a bit of organizational tumult. That much has been evidenced by his last 1 1/2 choices at head coach, Josh McDaniels and Jeff Saturday. While McDaniels never actually coached a Colts game, his replacement, Frank Reich, lasted just over four seasons. Reich offered diminishing returns at the helm until he replaced by longtime Indy center Jeff Saturday this year.
Jerry Jones Reveals Cowboys' Plan At Kicker Moving Forward
Aside from Brett Maher, everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas dominated to earn its first road playoff win in three decades. However, the kicker provided an unusual subplot by missing four extra-point attempts. Following ...
AFC championship tickets: How Bills, Chiefs fans can get seats to 2023 Atlanta neutral-site game
The Bills took down the Dolphins in a nail-biter on wild-card weekend to advance to the AFC Divisional round, moving us one step closer to a potential neutral-site AFC Championship game. The NFL announced last week that in the event of a Bills vs. Chiefs matchup in the AFC Championship,...
Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game
Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
The Dallas Cowboys Must Not Return to Glory Under Any Circumstances
If the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, they will never go away.
Brett Maher bought Nebraska home while in talks to sign with Dallas Cowboys
Maybe Brett Maher could foresee a not-so-long future with the Dallas Cowboys. The embattled 33-year-old kicker, who failed four different times to score extra points for the team in Monday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased a roughly 3,800-square-foot home in Nebraska two months before officially signing on with the Texas team. On June 1, 2022, Maher bought a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Lincoln for $670,000, records obtained by The Post show. In what’s now his third stint with the team, Maher signed on to play for the Cowboys on Aug. 9, 2022, in a one-year contract for...
Buccaneers Announce Disappointing News Before Wild-Card Game
The Buccaneers will be without a few for their Wild Card game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several players battling injuries before their Wild Card game Monday night. The Buccaneers will play the Dallas Cowboys a little shorthanded this week. The Buccaneers have been dealing with injuries all season, a large factor in why they won the NFC South with a losing record.
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral During Playoff Win
On Monday night, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his NFL career. He had 305 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. The cheerleaders for the ...
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence describes epic Waffle House order after playoff win
Trevor Lawrence embraced the role of missionary to Waffle House. The Jaguars quarterback led a remarkable comeback Saturday in Jacksonville, beating the Chargers 31-30 after falling behind 27-0, and celebrated the playoff victory with a number of teammates who had never before dined at the venerable Southern diner chain, plus significant others. Lawrence explained Tuesday that guard Brandon Scherff and backup quarterback E.J. Perry had never been to Waffle House. Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, did something unprecedented: she booked a reservation. “They were like, well, if you give us a heads-up, we can clear people out of one area. We’ve got a spot saved,”...
Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson & more: Ranking 15 best QBs available via free agency, trade in 2023 NFL offseason
The veteran quarterback carousel was every active last year. The 2023 offseason could be just as busy for movement at the NFL's most important position. For the first time since 2020, the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, looks like he will change teams. He could be joined with some top-flight younger company, led by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, unsigned so far by the Ravens.
NFL World Not Happy With 'Unfair' Schedule Decision
There is one game remaining in the NFL's Wild Card round, as the Dallas Cowboys are set to play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The winner of this game will take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road late on Sunday. The 49ers are coming off a win over the Seahawks on Saturday ...
Cowboys-49ers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments — Drafting a contrarian Captain to afford both QBs
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys head west to face Brock Purdy and the 49ers this Sunday night, in what can only be described as a must-see NFL playoff divisional-round game. Both these teams have been scorching hot since the home stretch of the regular season, and both feature stud playmakers on both sides of the ball. But today we only care about the fantasy playmakers, as we will be assembling a DFS lineup in DraftKings Showdown mode.
